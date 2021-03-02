Scott's hot hand late carries Lancers into semifinals

DES MOINES — North Scott’s Samantha Scott was held in check Tuesday afternoon.
Central DeWitt's girls basketball team limited her to one field goal on six attempts for the opening 23 minutes, 59 seconds.
“We were getting guarded really tight,” Scott said.
One buzzer-beating shot later, the senior could not miss.
Scott finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the field over the last 8:01, including three straight 3-pointers that ignited the Class 4A sixth-ranked and fifth-seeded Lancers to a 59-45 rubber-match victory over fourth-seeded and fourth-ranked Central DeWitt inside Wells Fargo Arena.
“Us putting it on the floor creates them to help in other places and that opened her up,” North Scott head coach TJ Case said. “I had to back her down a little bit, pull it back out cause I think she would’ve pulled two more.
“She’s been really locked in. She doesn’t want this thing to end.”
Scott cemented the Lancers (16-2) third straight trip to the semifinals with the placement of them on the bracket at center court. Awaiting them is top-ranked Glenwood (19-3) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
“I definitely knew that big shots were going to come up,” Scott said. “We put ourselves in those positions in practice. Those are the ones that count the most.”
As one of the few players who has played significant minutes in the state tournament, Scott was defended like the best player on the court. Taylor Veach, Talbot Kinney and others took turns guarding the Colorado Mesa recruit.
“We’ve always worked our defense as a team of five, so there’s a lot of switches,” DeWitt head coach Chad Specht said.
After missing a wide-open trifecta, Scott got her own rebound and put up a one-handed shot from about 18 feet and swished it to give North Scott a 41-38 lead after three quarters.
That was the appetizer for the main dish in the final eight minutes.
She made the last three field goals for the Lancers, all from beyond the arc. Each one was more devastating for the Sabers.
“We wanted the ball in her hands,” senior Ashley Fountain said. “She’s clutch.”
The first was the final points of a 7-0 spurt to open the fourth; the second and third happened on back-to-back possessions that gave North Scott its largest lead of the game at 15 points.
The Lancers outscored the Sabers 18-7 in the last period.
“That was our best,” sophomore Hattie Hagedorn said.
DeWitt (16-3), making its first trip to Des Moines in a decade, exited the floor upset by what transpired. Veach and Allison Meadows were held to two field goals in the fourth.
“Things weren’t going on our way. It wasn’t in our favor,” Meadows said. “I’m really happy I got to get this experience with my best friends. I’m really proud.”
Veach took over in the third, scoring nine of the Sabers 14 points. Kinney was dumping the ball into Veach in the post and the Lancers couldn’t stop it.
North Scott brought an extra defender to limit the Illinois State recruit's touches.
“We passed to the shooters, our shots didn’t fall,” said Veach, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “Not much you can do about it.”
“Down the stretch, we didn’t execute the way we wanted to,” Specht added. “We tried to force the issue and give North Scott credit, they defended it really well.”
Fountain went 8-for-9 from the free throw line in her 16-point, 10-rebound double-double while Hagedorn went 7-of-11 from the field for 16 points as well.
Hagedorn provided the bulk of the Lancers first half offense, scoring 12 of their 25 points.
“We’ve been here, we know what to do and we’re confident,” Hagedorn said.
The Sabers lose Kinney, who ended with six points — all in the second quarter — and Grace Pierce to graduation. Veach, Meadows, Natalie Butler and EmmaGrace Hartman return.
There’s a fire to take the next step and get back to state, but win a game.
“That’s our goal,” Veach said. “We know what it takes to get to state now. We know what we need to work on in the offseason.”
Meanwhile, the dynasty of North Scott marches on as does the chance of a championship three-peat. Glenwood is a team Case understands is going to create plenty of problems for his team.
“They’re big, they get up and down the floor easily,” Case said. “We’re going to have our hands full, but we get some time to game plan and put something together.
“We’re the underdog and we’ll see what happens. It’ll be fun.”