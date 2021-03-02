Scott's hot hand late carries Lancers into semifinals

As one of the few players who has played significant minutes in the state tournament, Scott was defended like the best player on the court. Taylor Veach, Talbot Kinney and others took turns guarding the Colorado Mesa recruit.

“We’ve always worked our defense as a team of five, so there’s a lot of switches,” DeWitt head coach Chad Specht said.

After missing a wide-open trifecta, Scott got her own rebound and put up a one-handed shot from about 18 feet and swished it to give North Scott a 41-38 lead after three quarters.

That was the appetizer for the main dish in the final eight minutes.

She made the last three field goals for the Lancers, all from beyond the arc. Each one was more devastating for the Sabers.

“We wanted the ball in her hands,” senior Ashley Fountain said. “She’s clutch.”

The first was the final points of a 7-0 spurt to open the fourth; the second and third happened on back-to-back possessions that gave North Scott its largest lead of the game at 15 points.

The Lancers outscored the Sabers 18-7 in the last period.

“That was our best,” sophomore Hattie Hagedorn said.