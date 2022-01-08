Second-quarter push lifts West Liberty to Shootout win over Rockridge

The first quarter of Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout matchup between West Liberty and Rockridge saw both teams evenly matched.
But once the second quarter got underway, the Comets started and ended the period strong to build an 11-point halftime lead, then gradually widened that advantage to pull away to a 57-33 win at Moline's Wharton Field House.
Sparked by five early points from senior guard Sailor Hall, West Liberty (8-3) began the second period with the spark they needed, then finished it with a 15-5 push after the Rockets had gotten back within one at 15-14.
"We talked about needing to put more pressure on them; from the few games we'd seen of them, they hadn't seen many teams put our kind of hard pressure on them," said Sailor Hall, who finished with seven points and six steals.
"We knew if we came out extra hard and got them flustered, that would give us even more offensive opportunities."
Cashing in on those opportunities most was the middle of the three Hall sisters, junior guard Finley Hall. She posted a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds and four steals and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Senior forward Macy Daufeldt notched a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds, with freshman guard Pearson Hall adding 12 points.
"It definitely helped to see someone we didn't know what to expect after a tough loss (Friday) night," said Finley Hall, referring to the Comets' 37-25 setback to River Valley South Division rival Iowa City Regina.
"Last night, we were so worried that Regina knew this or that about us. A game like this is always fun; you don't have to think as much about it. Once we got into the game, we played a lot better."
In the opening period, both teams struggled to find the range as the Rockets (15-5) missed their first six shots and the Comets opened 0-for-7 from the field.
After that, the teams jousted back and forth. West Liberty went up by four, but Rockridge got to within 10-9 by the period's end on a Chloe Strachan bucket and a Morgan McClain free throw.
"We had a tough time getting into the flow of our offense," said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald, whose club was led by Madison Heisch's 10 points, with Kierney McDonald adding nine points and 12 rebounds.
"When we did, we were able to do good things, but it seemed like we were always hurrying. That's a great team, and I enjoyed playing against them; we learned a lot about ourselves today."
After Sailor Hall put the Comets up 15-9 in the first minute of the second quarter, the Rockets got back to within one on an Erin Danner bucket and a McDonald 3-pointer. West Liberty got up by six, but a Heisch trey got Rockridge within 20-17.