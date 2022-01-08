Second-quarter push lifts West Liberty to Shootout win over Rockridge

"It definitely helped to see someone we didn't know what to expect after a tough loss (Friday) night," said Finley Hall, referring to the Comets' 37-25 setback to River Valley South Division rival Iowa City Regina.

"Last night, we were so worried that Regina knew this or that about us. A game like this is always fun; you don't have to think as much about it. Once we got into the game, we played a lot better."

In the opening period, both teams struggled to find the range as the Rockets (15-5) missed their first six shots and the Comets opened 0-for-7 from the field.

After that, the teams jousted back and forth. West Liberty went up by four, but Rockridge got to within 10-9 by the period's end on a Chloe Strachan bucket and a Morgan McClain free throw.

"We had a tough time getting into the flow of our offense," said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald, whose club was led by Madison Heisch's 10 points, with Kierney McDonald adding nine points and 12 rebounds.

"When we did, we were able to do good things, but it seemed like we were always hurrying. That's a great team, and I enjoyed playing against them; we learned a lot about ourselves today."