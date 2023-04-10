Player of the Year

Kelsey Joens, West Liberty

After playing her first three seasons at Iowa City High, which included being a Class 5A first team all-stater as a junior, Joens transferred to West Liberty to play for her older sister, Courtney, in her senior year. She was third in the state, regardless of classification, in scoring at 24.6 points per game and ranked among the top five in 3A rebounding at 11.9 caroms per contest. Also averaging 3.5 assists and 4 steals per game, Joens was named first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Headed to play at Iowa State University, Joens made a team-high 63 long-distance shots and converted 140 of 186 free throws (75.3%) to spur the Comets to a 17-7 record and a regional final. The 5-foot-10 senior scored a season-high 36 points in a win over Durant and hauled in a school-record 26 rebounds in an early season loss to Cascade.

First team

Charlotte Brown;Wilton;Senior;5-11;All-River Valley Conference South Division selection, Brown led Beavers in scoring (13.6 ppg.) and rebounding (11.6 rpg.), also averaged 1.5 steals and nearly a block per game. The post had season-best 25 points and 10 rebounds in win over Anamosa.

Isabelle DeLong;Durant;Junior;5-9;All-River Valley Conference South Division and Class 2A IGCA All-District performer, DeLong recorded team-best 15.5 points and 7.1 boards per game. She erupted for a school-record 37 points and 17 rebounds in a victory over North Cedar.

Finley Hall;West Liberty;Senior;5-7;All-River Valley Conference South Division and IGCA All-District performer averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. Team's second-leading scorer had season-high 25 points in win over West Branch in December.

Kahlie Hill;Calamus-Wheatland;Junior;6-1;School's all-time leading scorer in five-player basketball with 892 points, Hill was Tri Rivers East Division player of year and 1A IGCA All-District selection. She averaged 14.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and nearly 3 assists per game for 19-win Warriors.

Kelsey Joens;West Liberty;Senior;5-10;Iowa State signee and Class 3A first team all-stater averaged 24.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4 steals as the Comets recorded 17 wins and played in a regional final. Finished her career with 1,647 points and 618 rebounds.

Aubrey Kroymann;Maquoketa;Freshman;6-0;Unanimous All-River Valley Conference North Division selection, she led the Cardinals in scoring (15.9 ppg.) and rebounding (7.2 rpg.). She tallied season-best 27 points and 10 rebounds in non-conference loss to 4A Central DeWitt.

Second team

Alyssa Fowler;Northeast;Senior;6-0;Second team All-RVC North selection averaged 10.8 points, team-best 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Fowler had a season-high 26 points in a win over Camanche.

Emma Kjergaard;Northeast;Sophomore;5-1;Second team All-RVC North performer recorded a team-best 11 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals per game. Had nine assists in a victory over Anamosa.

Sarah Moeller;Prince of Peace;Senior;6-1;Named first team All-Tri Rivers East Division, Moeller collected 13.6 points, 8 rebounds and 7 blocks per game. Her 155 blocks led entire state regardless of classification.

Kyra Shaull;Tipton;Sophomore;6-1;All-RVC South second team selection, she led Tigers in scoring (12.2 ppg.), rebounding (7.5 rpg.) and blocks (3 bpg.). Posted season-high 24 points in January win over Durant.

Cora Widel;Maquoketa;Freshman;6-1;All-RVC North second team performer, Widel averaged 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game for 13-win Cardinals. Shot nearly 75% at foul line.

Tatum Wolford;Wapello;Junior;5-4;All-SEISC North Division first team pick recorded team-best 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Wolford made 33 3s and shot almost 70% at free-throw line.

Honorable mention

Calamus-Wheatland: Emily Boeckmann, jr.

Camanche: Celina Hermann, jr.

Columbus: Sara Vela, sr.; Ariana Vergara, so.

Durant: Savannah Meinert, jr.

Easton Valley: Emmah Johnson, jr.

Louisa-Muscatine: McKenzie Kissell, sr.

Maquoketa: Reese Kuhlman, jr.

Northeast: Leah Mangelsen, so.

Tipton: Carly Langenberg, jr.

Wapello: Quinn Veach, sr.

West Liberty: Sophie Buysse, so.; Pearson Hall, so.

Wilton: Lauren Thompson, sr.; Jozalynn Zaiser, sr.