BELLEVUE, Iowa — It took a quarter for Bellevue to get cooking, but once they did, there wasn't much stopping the Comets.
The Class 2A No. 7 Comets rolled to a 59-35 win over Easton Valley on Thursday at Bellevue High School, thanks to a second quarter in which Bellevue outscored the River Hawks 17-3.
Bellevue trailed 14-10 after the first quarter but went on a 14-2 run to open the second quarter and never gave the lead back, leading 27-17 at halftime and 46-26 after three quarters.
"Our intensity was a little down," Bellevue head coach Rick Reeg said. "I like to change our defenses a lot so we were trying some stuff that didn't go so well right away and we looked a little unsure. But when we went to man, it's kind of what we do to get our energy back. ... It changed our mentality."
Bellevue was led by senior Giana Michels and junior Lindsey Banowetz, who each scored 17 points. The duo have been leading the Comets all season, but Bellevue got plenty of contributions, with 10 different players scoring and the Comets owning a 37-29 rebounding advantage thanks to 10 rebounds from Teresa Paulsen.
"It's really hard for teams to key in on anybody in particular because if one person is having a bad day it seems like someone's always stepping up, and that's what we like," Reeg said. "We can go big, we can go small, so it's really hard for opponents to match us up."
The Comets hope to continue building toward a state tournament berth after falling a game short the past two seasons.
"We've got a pretty special team this year," Michels said. "It's just that little hump that we have to get over. I think reminding ourselves of (those losses), playing every game almost like it's our last. We just go hard every practice and give it our all."
Easton Valley (3-4) was led by Sadie Zaruba, who had 10 points and five rebounds, and Sarah Driscoll, who added nine points.
"We knew we were coming into a pretty tough matchup for us," Easton Valley coach Joe Kilburg said. "I thought we hung with them to the best of our ability, but their shooters got hot, and I think the depth came to be an issue. They were way deeper than us."