Shaken, not stirred, Wilton cracks Goose Lake Northeast 71-35
Wilton earned a convincing 71-35 win over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on November 30, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on December 3 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

