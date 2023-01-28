 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sherrard earns stressful win over Princeton 54-45

  • 0

The cardiac kids of Sherrard unleashed every advantage to outlast Princeton 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 21, Princeton faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 23 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News