Sherrard exhales after close call with Kewanee Wethersfield 43-35

Sherrard eventually plied victory away from Kewanee Wethersfield 43-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 17.
Last season, Sherrard and Kewanee Wethersfield squared off with December 18, 2021 at Sherrard High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 8, Sherrard squared off with Erie E/P in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.