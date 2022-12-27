Sherrard hammers St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30

Sherrard's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on St. Joseph-Ogden during a 53-30 blowout on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Sherrard drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-19 half margin at the Spartans' expense.

Sherrard charged to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

