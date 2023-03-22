Sherrard and Morrison were among the top girls' basketball teams dueling for supremacy in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division this past season.

Ultimately, the Tigers (22-7) captured their second straight TRAC West title with an 11-1 record, edging runner-up Monmouth-Roseville (26-7, 10-2) and the third-place Fillies (22-9, 9-3) in a hotly contested race.

So it comes as no surprise that those top three squads in the West dominated all-conference selections.

The Titans led the way with five All-TRAC West selections, with Sherrard placing four on the squad and Morrison having three selections. Each team had two first-team honorees.

For the Tigers, senior forward Kyla Elsbury was a unanimous first-team choice, one of four unanimous first-teamers. Joining her on the first-team roster was classmate and guard Addison Pickens.

Also earning all-conference honors for Sherrard were senior forward Olivia Meskan, a second-team pick, and her younger sister and sophomore forward Violet Meskan, who was honorable mention.

That quartet helped the Tigers to their second straight IHSA Class 2A regional title and the program's 11th regional crown in the last 15 seasons.

The Fillies' sister combination of senior forward Shelby Veltrop and sophomore forward Camryn Veltrop were both unanimous first-team picks after helping lead Morrison to its first 20-win season since 2007.

Senior guard/forward Diana Robbins was an honorable mention choice for the Fillies, who came up one win short of winning their first regional title since '07.

Mon-Rose, a Class 2A regional champ, had junior guard Carmyn Huston honored as a unanimous first-teamer. Senior and fellow guard Mattie Gillen joined her on the first-team roster.

Orion enjoyed a solid turnaround by going 16-17 and had two second-team all-conference honorees in senior guard Jennie Abbott and freshman guard Kamryn Brown.

Erie-Prophetstown (11-16), which tied Orion for fourth in the TRAC West at 4-8, also had two all-conference picks in the junior guard/forward duo of Kennedy Buck (second team) and Olivia Purvis (honorable mention).

Riverdale (6-23) and Rockridge (3-21), both of which finished 2-10 in league play, each had two All-TRAC West honorees.

The Rams' junior forward Carrieanne Hungate was second team, with senior forward Crystal Craigmiles honorable mention. The Rockets' duo of senior guard Cierra Bush and junior guard Chloe Strachan were both honorable-mention selections.

Kewanee's Dearing unanimous TRAC East pick: In the Three Rivers East Division, Kewanee (9-23) finished fourth with a 5-7 mark and had three of its players earn all-conference recognition.

One of those three was sophomore point guard Mya Dearing. Not only was Dearing the Boilermakers' sole first-team pick, she was one of four unanimous selections to the six-player first-team roster.

Joining Dearing on the All-TRAC East squad were the senior pair of forward Emma Crofton and guard Marissa Stevens, both honorable mention selections.