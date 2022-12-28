 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard outclasses Normal University 41-25

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Sherrard will take its 41-25 victory over Normal University in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave Sherrard a 7-3 lead over Normal University.

The Tigers opened a narrow 19-9 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Sherrard roared to a 35-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Normal University and Sherrard squared off with February 22, 2022 at Sherrard High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

