Sherrard outclasses Normal University 41-25

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Sherrard will take its 41-25 victory over Normal University in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave Sherrard a 7-3 lead over Normal University.

The Tigers opened a narrow 19-9 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Sherrard roared to a 35-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

