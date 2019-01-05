Even though Doug Swanson has a relatively young team this season, his Sherrard girls’ basketball program is accustomed to winning. The Tigers have won conference and regional championships.
Davenport Central still is learning to reach that point.
Despite trailing by double figures in the first half, Sherrard made the winning plays in the closing stretch Saturday to edge Central 43-39 in the second game of the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
“Today was the best this group has executed, especially when we needed to in those critical situations where you need to make a basket or set good screens to get somebody open,” Swanson said. “I’m just really happy how we competed today.”
Sherrard (8-11) was down 35-28 after three quarters, but it scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter to square the game.
The contest remained tied with less than 90 seconds left. After Sherrard hauled in an offensive rebound, Central was whistled for a foul. The Lady Ds had a player react to the call and was given a technical foul.
Sherrard sophomore Taylor Barber made one of the two technical free throws to inch the Tigers ahead.
Then on the ensuing possession, the Tigers set Carley Whitsell up for a basket underneath to give them a three-point lead.
Barber led Sherrard with 16 points, including two 3-pointers in the second half. Sherrard has two freshmen and a sophomore in its rotation.
“It was a very important win for us,” said Barber, selected as the game's most valuable player. “To be down that much, we just kept fighting. When you keep battling and come back and win a game like that, it makes you feel so good about your team.”
Freshman Adriauna Mayfield had a career-high 16 points for Central. She had 13 of the Lady Ds’ 17 points in the second half.
Central, in control for much of the game, didn’t score in the final 3 minutes, 50 seconds. Besides the technical foul, it missed two free throws and committed an intentional foul in the last minute.
“Our biggest thing is getting them to trust the process,” Central coach Rita Jett said. “We had a couple meltdowns toward the end, but I thought we played well and moved the ball well. There was some cohesiveness out on the court which what we’ve been working on.”
Kariana Lohf chipped in nine points for Central, which had just 11 turnovers.
"We're building one layer at a time," Jett said. "This group is not used to winning, but they have the potential to win. When we recognize that potential that we have, we're going to take off."
Sherrard 43, Davenport Central 39
CENTRAL (2-9) -- Kariana Lohf 3-6 2-2 9, Mckenna Moore 2-4 0-0 5, Sydney George 0-2 0-0 0, Mackenzie Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Adriauna Mayfield 7-12 0-0 16, Acorionna Lard 0-6 0-0 0, Annia Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Angelique Taylor 1-3 1-1 3, Bria Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Aliiyha Morgan 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 16-38 3-5 39.
SHERRARD (8-11) -- Emma Hofmann 1-4 2-4 4, Taylor Barber 6-9 1-2 16, Sydney Adamson 2-6 3-4 8, Lauren McMillin 1-1 2-3 4, Carley Whitsell 4-5 0-0 8, Madison Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ashleigh Adamson 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Yudis 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 14-25 11-17 43.
Central;16;6;13;4;--;39
Sherrard;10;7;11;15;--;43
3-point goals -- Central 4 -12 (Mayfield 2-4, Lohf 1-3, Moore 1-2, Lard 0-3); Sherrard 4-8 (Barber 3-5, Adamson 1-3). Rebounds -- Central 18 (Brown 3, Moore 3, Morgan 3); Sherrard 20 (Barber 5, Whitsell 4). Assists -- Central 6 (Mayfield 3); Sherrard 9 (Hofmann 3). Steals -- Central 4 (Morgan 2); Sherrard 7 (Adamson 2, McMillin 2, Whitsell 2). Turnovers -- Central 11, Sherrard 14. Total fouls -- Central 14, Sherrard 9. Fouled out -- Lard.