Sherrard rides the rough off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 33-19

Sherrard tipped and eventually toppled Taylor Ridge Rockridge 33-19 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Sherrard and Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off on January 24, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Rock Island Alleman on January 17 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
