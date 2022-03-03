Sherrard, Rockridge combine for seven All-TRAC West picks

Expected to contend for first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division heading into the season, the Sherrard and Rockridge girls' basketball lived up to expectations.

The Tigers (22-7) and the Rockets (24-8) finished one-two in the TRAC West, with Sherrard going 11-1 in division play to take its first title since 2019, when it shared the league crown with Riverdale.

Along the way, the Tigers handed Rockridge its only losses in the conference as the Rockets finished 10-2 and took second place. Both teams also went on to capture IHSA Class 2A regional titles.

It was no surprise that the two squads combined to put seven players on the 17-player Three Rivers West's all-conference roster.

That included two unanimous first-team selections each. For Sherrard, junior forward Olivia Meskan and senior guard Sydney Adamson earned first-team kudos, joined by Rockridge's senior duo of guard Madison Heisch and forward Kierney McDonald.

Meskan led the Tigers in both scoring (10.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 boards) while adding nearly two steals per game. Adamson was tops in assists with 2.2 per outing while adding 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets' McDonald led her club in multiple categories — points (11.5 per game), rebounds (eight), assists (four) and steals (three) — while helping Rockridge win its first regional championship since 2007.

Heisch was second in scoring with 10.5 points per game and also chipped in with three rebounds, two steals and two assists per contest.

Sherrard also had two second-team picks in junior forward Kyla Elsbury, the team's second-leading scorer at 10.3 ppg, and senior forward Avrie Schmidt. Rockridge senior guard Morgan McClain was also a second-team pick.

Monmouth-Roseville sophomore guard Carmyn Huston and Morrison junior forward Shelby Veltrop also earned unanimous first-team honors.

Veltrop, who averaged a double-double of 16.1 points and 10 rebounds per game, was also named Illinois Associated Press Class 1A All-State honorable mention.

Her sister, freshman forward Camryn Veltrop (15 points, 10.1 rebounds), was a second-team All-TRAC West pick as she helped the Fillies finish 18-8 for their first winning season in 15 years.

Kewanee trio earn All-TRAC East honors: Finishing third in the Three Rivers East Division with an 8-4 record, Kewanee (12-18) had three of its players earn all-conference recognition on its side of the league. The junior duo of forward Emma Crofton and point guard Marissa Stevens earned second-team honors, averaging 11 and 10.4 points per game, respectively. Crofton averaged seven rebounds per game, with Stevens putting up six boards and nearly three assists per outing.

Boilermaker senior forward Lainey Kelly earned honorable mention status.

NUIC

Fulton, West Carroll each land all-conference picks: In its first year in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, former Three Rivers member Fulton (4-16) had two of its players represented on the NUIC South all-conference squad. Freshman guard Miraya Pessman capped her rookie season by earning second-team honors, with classmate point guard Resse Germann, earning honorable mention status.

In the NUIC West, West Carroll had three all-conference picks as the Thunder went 16-15 to finish just one win short of tying the program's single-season victory record. Senior guard Kylie Hill (14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5 steals) was a unanimous first-team selection. Junior guard Tori Moshure and senior center Cora Collins were second team and honorable mention, respectively.

