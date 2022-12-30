 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Sherrard slips past Brimfield 51-44

  • 0

Sherrard derailed Brimfield's hopes after a 51-44 verdict on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Tough to find an edge early, Sherrard and Brimfield fashioned a 20-20 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 25-20 advantage at half over the Indians.

Sherrard jumped to a 32-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians managed a 21-19 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mon-Rose pulls away from Eagles in matchup of Warkins unbeatens

In a matchup of 2-0 teams at the 13th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic girls' basketball tournament, Monmouth-Roseville was able to fend off a relentless Mercer County squad and pull away to a 64-48 victory over the Golden Eagles. Also scoring a win was Morrison, which moved to 2-1 at the tournament with a 54-23 win over Stockton.

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News