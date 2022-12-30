Sherrard slips past Brimfield 51-44

Sherrard derailed Brimfield's hopes after a 51-44 verdict on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Tough to find an edge early, Sherrard and Brimfield fashioned a 20-20 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Tigers registered a 25-20 advantage at half over the Indians.
Sherrard jumped to a 32-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians managed a 21-19 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
