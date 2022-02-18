Sherrard tops Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 45-28

Saddled up and ready to go, Sherrard spurred past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 45-28 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 18.

Sherrard made the first move by forging a 12-9 margin over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central after the first quarter.

