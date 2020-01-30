Short-handed Rams romp in TRAC girls hoops battle

PORT BYRON — The Riverdale girls' basketball team took care of one piece of business in a most convincing fashion here Thursday night.
Led by a smothering defensive effort that completely shut down Rockridge from start to finish, the Rams rolled to a 45-11 victory that enabled them to clinch at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship.
Now 9-0 in the conference, coach Jay Hatch's 19-3 club looks to wrap up a second straight outright division title when it travels to Sherrard (14-12, 8-1) Monday evening.
"We're not going to underestimate Sherrard," said Riverdale senior forward Sidney Garrett after an 11-point, eight-rebound, two-steal performance against the Rockets (13-15, 3-6). "We're so ready to roll right now. We're ready to come out and compete on Monday."
But before worrying about Monday's showdown with the Tigers, the Rams first had to deal with Rockridge as well as ill health among their ranks.
"We've had a lot of sickness; we couldn't practice (Wednesday) because we didn't have enough bodies," said Hatch, whose club was missing junior standout Shae Hanrahan due to illness. "That's why you've got to practice hard every night. You just never know."
Sparked by five quick points from Garrett, Riverdale scored the game's first seven points and worked its way to a 12-4 lead after one. The Rams then opened up a 16-point lead and held the Rockets scoreless until the final minute of the first half, taking a 20-6 lead into intermission.
The Rams' defense clamped down even tighter in the third period, enabling them to outscore Rockridge 19-0 and take control of the contest. Riverdale forced the Rockets into 16 turnovers and 4-of-32 shooting from the field.
"I think defense is our No. 1 thing," said junior point guard Molly Sharp, who snared three steals and added six points. "It's so important to us. Everything starts with defense; it gets our team going."
Offensively, Katelyn Oleson and Brooke Smeltzly each chipped in nine points, with Oleson and Lauren Lodico snaring five rebounds apiece. Rockridge was led by Kierney McDonald's eight points, with Delaney Peterson nabbing seven boards.