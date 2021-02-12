Shorthanded Leafs fall to Blue Devils

Chevalier hit six of 10 attempts from 3-point range and tallied a team-best 19 points, with Wilson's play in the paint complementing the outside game. Wilson also notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

"That's a big strength of ours," said Wilson. "We've got post players that can go up and score, and everyone can shoot (from the outside). We can kick it in and kick it out, and score from there."

After Geneseo (2-1, 1-1 WB6) got off to a 7-2 start, Chevalier used her 3-point skills to right the ship for Quincy. She bagged three of her treys in the first quarter to help the Blue Devils battle to a 15-13 lead after one.

Those treys ignited a 15-2 run that enabled the Devils to take their biggest lead of the night at 27-15 in the second period.

"We had a good week at practice, which helped a lot, and it showed tonight," said Chevalier, who also had four steals. Teammates Bre Sapp (11 points, four steals) and Laci Novosel (eight rebounds, six points) added to the Quincy attack.

After falling behind by 12, Geneseo responded with a run of its own, scoring 10 of the first half's final 12 points to close the gap to 29-25 at intermission.