Shorthanded Leafs fall to Blue Devils

GENESEO — Going up against Quincy's well-balanced offensive attack, the Geneseo girls' basketball squad also had the deck stacked against it in terms of personnel.
Three of the Maple Leafs' key seniors — guards Abbi and Maddi Barickman and forward Brenna McGuire — were committed to their club volleyball team Friday evening, and the Blue Devils capitalized on their absence as they posted a 59-48 Western Big 6 Conference victory.
"It's different, it's a COVID year, but we can't make excuses," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "We knew what we had coming in, and we made adjustments. We started five kids we know will be back for us next year.
"It was good experience for them, and we learned a lot about what we need to improve on. That's important for us."
Two of the younger Leafs — junior guard Kammie Ludwig and sophomore forward Ann Wirth — did their best to keep Geneseo's perfect start going. Ludwig led all scorers with 22 points, while Wirth posted a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds in addition to snaring six steals.
"We had less people, but we fought through," said Hardison. "It was tough, but this is the Big 6. You've got to be ready to go every night."
Definitely ready to go for Quincy (2-1, 2-0 WB6) was the senior tandem of guard Kate Chevalier and forward Emily Wilson, who combined for just over half of the Blue Devils' Friday night offensive output.
Chevalier hit six of 10 attempts from 3-point range and tallied a team-best 19 points, with Wilson's play in the paint complementing the outside game. Wilson also notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
"That's a big strength of ours," said Wilson. "We've got post players that can go up and score, and everyone can shoot (from the outside). We can kick it in and kick it out, and score from there."
After Geneseo (2-1, 1-1 WB6) got off to a 7-2 start, Chevalier used her 3-point skills to right the ship for Quincy. She bagged three of her treys in the first quarter to help the Blue Devils battle to a 15-13 lead after one.
Those treys ignited a 15-2 run that enabled the Devils to take their biggest lead of the night at 27-15 in the second period.
"We had a good week at practice, which helped a lot, and it showed tonight," said Chevalier, who also had four steals. Teammates Bre Sapp (11 points, four steals) and Laci Novosel (eight rebounds, six points) added to the Quincy attack.
After falling behind by 12, Geneseo responded with a run of its own, scoring 10 of the first half's final 12 points to close the gap to 29-25 at intermission.
That momentum carried into the third quarter. Ludwig scored eight of her points in that span, including a bucket that got the hosts within 38-37 with 2:26 left in the period. Ali Rapps (10 points) had hit a trey prior to that, and then had a steal and fed Ludwig for the subsequent bucket.
"I got a little scared when they got that close," Chevalier said. "Then we slowed it down, and tried not to force anything on offense."
A closing spurt gave Quincy a 43-38 lead going into the fourth, and it would not relinquish that advantage as a Wilson three-point play with 2:01 remaining capped a 7-2 spurt that put the Devils up 55-46.
"We can't fault the effort; it was there. Everyone played hard," said Hardison, who also got seven rebounds from Faith Henderson. "No team is going to go undefeated in the Big 6 this year. We just have to circle the wagons and get ready for (tonight) at Galesburg."