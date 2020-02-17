Simmer steps up to become Rock Island's 'Batman'

Hannah Simmer was a role player her first two seasons as a varsity basketball player for Rock Island.
That all changed this season.
After playing in the shadow of Brea Beal and Chrislynn Carr the past couple of seasons, Simmer has found herself in a whole new position.
Instead of being the player who was able to move around without having a whole bunch of defensive attention, this season Simmer has been the first player opponents have to keep an eye on.
"Hannah was able to move around at ease in past years, but she knew once the season ended last March the game changed," Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. "She is our go-to person. We share the ball really well and have a lot of scoring options, but most of the time what we do on offense runs through Hannah.
"She took it upon herself to become our leader. She worked on her game and instead of just floating to the corner to shoot 3s, like last season, she is a versatile player. She plays in the post, she can step outside and shoot it and she has even run the point out front."
Simmer enjoyed last season, including a great run in the postseason, but this is the season she has been looking forward to. And her numbers are proving that she is thriving as the "go-to person."
She averages 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the 22-9 Rocks.
"The biggest thing I needed to become was a leader," Simmer said of her off-season. "I needed to be the motivator and the person who brings us together. To be a winning team, your seniors have to be the glue.
"Even with some things we had to battle with, the chemistry this year has been great. We played through losing some teammates and our intensity is something I love about this group."
Simmer has gone from a player who was a 3-point shooter and rebounder last season to a post player this season. She doesn't mind that teams always have an eye on No. 23 in a Rock Island uniform.
"If teams want to try to stop me, that's OK," Simmer said. "I have great teammates who are great passers and can get me open for shots. It is also nice that we have so many others who can score. Brooklynn (Larson) and Jamyah (Winter) can hit the 3s and now Imari (McDuffy) is shooting it so well.
"If teams want to shut me down in the paint, I can go outside and shoot the 3s. I am going to do whatever we need to win. I know now that this is my last year in high school and I want to keep playing as long as we can."
Hall is thrilled to see the way Simmer has taken over as the team's leader.
"Last year Hannah was a Robin, in fact we had a bunch of Robins, but now she is Batman," he said. "I don't think a lot of people thought Hannah was going to be this good, but she did it through hard work and determination."
That determination continues in what Simmer wants to happen starting in the postseason Tuesday against Galesburg at the Class 3A Galesburg Regional.
"Our success starts with defense first," she said. "We win by playing hard on defense. On offense, we have to think winning thoughts. We have to do everything on offense where we believe it is a scoring play."