Simmer steps up to become Rock Island's 'Batman'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The biggest thing I needed to become was a leader," Simmer said of her off-season. "I needed to be the motivator and the person who brings us together. To be a winning team, your seniors have to be the glue.

"Even with some things we had to battle with, the chemistry this year has been great. We played through losing some teammates and our intensity is something I love about this group."

Simmer has gone from a player who was a 3-point shooter and rebounder last season to a post player this season. She doesn't mind that teams always have an eye on No. 23 in a Rock Island uniform.

"If teams want to try to stop me, that's OK," Simmer said. "I have great teammates who are great passers and can get me open for shots. It is also nice that we have so many others who can score. Brooklynn (Larson) and Jamyah (Winter) can hit the 3s and now Imari (McDuffy) is shooting it so well.

"If teams want to shut me down in the paint, I can go outside and shoot the 3s. I am going to do whatever we need to win. I know now that this is my last year in high school and I want to keep playing as long as we can."

Hall is thrilled to see the way Simmer has taken over as the team's leader.