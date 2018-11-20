There was plenty of talk over the summer about the two transfers Davenport North had join its program this year.
Head coach Matt Hoeppner glossed over it quickly with a bit of a smile on his face at the Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball luncheon a few weeks ago.
There's no overlooking the impact the duo of Bella Sims and Anne Awour can make on the Wildcats' future anymore.
Sims finished with a team-high 19 points in her North debut and Awour provided a solid post presence in a 61-57 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington Tuesday night at Davenport North High School.
"I'm very excited," said Sims, a sophomore guard who transferred from United Township after last season. "I was really nervous because at UT it's a really small gym and there's not much of a crowd so I was really nervous warming up and getting on the court with everybody screaming. But I learned to focus throughout the game."
Awour, a junior transfer from Rock Island, finished with two points and five rebounds but showed the potential she can bring to the post for the Class 5A 15th-ranked Wildcats with her 6-foot-5 frame.
"I think this just wasn't Anne's game a little bit," Hoeppner said. "Their athletic guards, that's where they thrive, they get you playing fast and then they play fast and that maybe just wasn't there for her tonight. I've seen her do some great things over the summer and into our fall stuff. I'm not worried about what she has there, I know we'll be fine."
The Wildcats (0-1) had plenty of chances to win their season opener but were undone at the free-throw line, going 13-of-28 on the night. The Warriors also scored 21 points from behind the 3-point line and outrebounded the Wildcats 41-29, offsetting a Wildcat defense that forced 24 turnovers.
"A lot of self-inflicted wounds there. We didn't make enough free throws and they made just enough shots," Hoeppner said. "We did a bunch of great things tonight but it was those little things we can control, effort on rebounds and free throws that we just didn't get done tonight."
Sims wasn't the only sophomore to have a strong start to the season. Ivy Wilmington finished with 16 points, including a stretch in the third quarter where she scored 11 straight points to tie the game 42-42 after North trailed 26-21 at halftime.
"I think it's a lot quicker basketball over here. I know everybody doesn't know how to play with each other yet but I think we're coming along with it," Sims said of the chemistry forming on the team. "Once we start getting to know each other and know what our skills and weaknesses are, we'll be better."
Bailey Ortega gave North a 44-43 lead with a pair of free throws at the end of the quarter but the Wildcats went cold in the fourth quarter, opening up the frame 1-of-7 from the field and finishing 5-of-14 in the quarter.
The Warriors (1-0), meanwhile, were strong at the free-throw line down the stretch, going 9-of-12, Caitlin Riley going 6-of-6 and finishing with 11 points, though she was held in check throughout the night by the defense of Ortega.
Though the end result was disappointing, there's a lot to build on for the Wildcats, who have just one senior this season.
"We've got to build on what we have for tonight and can't take a step backwards because there was an 'L'," Hoeppner said. "We got contributions from everywhere ... it's just a matter of can we build from this and can this young team keep learning and catch up to the experience of some of these other teams with heavy seniors."