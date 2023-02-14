ALEDO — The first season together as full-time varsity starters has been both enjoyable and successful for Sherrard’s sister duo of Olivia and Violet Meskan.

Together, the duo helped the Tigers to repeat as champions in the Three Rivers Conference’s West Division. Now, they and their teammates hope to do likewise in the IHSA girls’ basketball regional round.

Facing TRAC West rival Orion for the third time in Tuesday’s Class 2A Mercer County Regional semifinals, the siblings combined for just over half of the Tigers’ points and were solid in other areas as top-seeded Sherrard posted a 51-29 victory.

A sophomore, Violet Meskan led all scorers with 17 points and was also a solid defensive presence with four steals. Senior and fellow forward Olivia Meskan was strong on the glass with 10 rebounds, adding nine points and two steals.

“She’s definitely helped me develop into the player I am today,” Violet said of her older sister. “The assistance and the connection between us, it’s filled me with confidence.”

Having struggled offensively in the Tigers’ last meeting with Orion, a 45-37 road victory late last month, the older Meskan was content to work the glass and create opportunities for her teammates.

“As far as scoring, that was not my main focus (Tuesday),” Olivia said. “The last time we played Orion, I was having trouble in the post and forcing shots. Tonight, I wanted to focus on working in the paint and getting rebounds.”

After a much tighter outcome in the second of the teams’ two TRAC West meetings, Sherrard (21-6) came in expecting nothing less than another battle from the Chargers, who were coming off a 37-13 first-round win over Rockridge last Saturday.

“We definitely knew Orion was going to come to play,” Violet Meskan said. “We felt we had to challenge them and play hard for all four quarters, that would win us the game.”

In the opening quarter, the eighth-seeded Chargers (16-17) grabbed a pair of early leads, the last at 9-8 on a Madeline Nightingale bucket. Addison Pickens then responded with a basket of her own to put Sherrard back up by one.

The bucket by Pickens wound up triggering an 8-0 run that gave the Tigers a 16-9 lead after one. Sherrard reeled off 13 straight points before a 3-pointer by Orion’s Kamryn Brown broke the ice.

Orion continued to hang tough, but a 3-pointer by Pickens (seven points) with 3:16 left in the second quarter sparked another closing spurt as the Tigers went up 29-16 at halftime.

“Unfortunately, we hit a little cold stretch there,” Orion coach Rick Cline said. “Good teams take advantage of mistakes and opportunities, and Sherrard is a very good team. We had a rough patch where we couldn’t buy a basket.

“We were getting good looks, and running our sets the way we wanted to.”

Things did not get any better for the Chargers after halftime, as a 3-pointer by Rachael Fender stretched Sherrard’s lead to 37-19 midway through the third quarter. A Jennie Abbott trey got Orion within 13, but the Tigers finished the stanza with five straight points to open up a 42-23 lead.

“That was something we talked about, having to play all four quarters,” said Olivia Meskan, who had six of her nine points after intermission. “We started from the tip, and didn’t finish until the end. We focused on our intensity the entire game.”

For his part, Sherrard coach Doug Swanson was pleased with his club’s energy as it played its first game after a 12-day layoff. The Tigers now look forward to another game, advancing to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game here.

“That was a long time between games, so it was nice to see us be as aggressive as we were,” he said. “We had some good practices during those 12 days that prepared us for the postseason, and we’ll be ready to go Friday.”

While Orion puts its uniforms away until next winter, Cline and his club can look back proudly on a solid turnaround following back-to-back three-win campaigns. One of his returning players, freshman Kamryn Brown, had 10 points and six rebounds.

“We continue to sing the praise of our five seniors,” he said of a group that included Adah Swanson (seven rebounds, four points, two steals) and Sofia Fernandez (seven points, five rebounds). “They took on the role of establishing the culture of our new and improved program.”

Mercer County 38, Knoxville 31: In search of their first regional girls’ basketball championship, the Mercer County Golden Eagles now have the opportunity to achieve that feat on their home court.

In Tuesday’s second semifinal, the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (13-17) never trailed from the outset, and responded with a closing 9-2 run after No. 4 Knoxville tied the game to best their Lincoln Trail Conference rivals and advance to play Sherrard Friday night at 7.

“It’s awesome to be on our home floor,” MerCo coach Katie Engwall said. “With Sherrard being a local team, the atmosphere here is going to be great. It’ll be one of a kind, all you can ask for.”

Trailing 24-22 going into the fourth quarter, the Blue Bullets (17-14) rallied to tie the game at 29-29 with 2:46 left to play on a bucket by Ella Hebard (12 points).

But after a Gabriella McPeek free throw put the Eagles back up by one, junior guard Sydney Lamkin hit a pair of buckets down the stretch, including a 3-pointer with just under a minute left that proved to be the final dagger.

“We wanted to come back really strong,” Lamkin saud. “We lost our first two games with them this season, and we didn’t want to lose again. Being at home (Tuesday), that definitely helped.”

Lamkin finished with a game-high 14 points, with Madi Frieden adding eight points for the Golden Eagles.

“The last time we played Sherrard, we only lost by five,” Lamkin said. “I really think we can play with them. We’ve got nothing to lose.”