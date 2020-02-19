Slow start can't stop Knights in 3A regional semifinal

Maddie Loken said Davenport Assumption coach Katelyn McNamara had one message for her team early in the Knights' regional semifinal.
"She just told us we needed to wake up," Loken said.
After looking lethargic in the first quarter against Anamosa and trailing, the Knights did wake up in the second quarter. Assumption put up 24 points in the period to gain control of the Class 3A playoff game and eventually won, 72-21, on Wednesday night.
The Knights (15-7) advance to the regional title game and will face Waukon (15-8), which upset No. 8 Crestwood 60-59, in a rematch from last year for the right to go to state. The game is 5 p.m. on Saturday at Dyersville-Beckman.
Anamosa seemed like a team that wanted it more in the first quarter, beating the host Knights to loose balls and rebounds. Raiders junior Maddy Heims scored five points and was aggressive attacking the basket.
In fact, if Anamosa (5-17) had made more free throws in the first quarter, the Knights might have been in a bigger hole. The Raiders only went 2-for-7 at the line in the first period.
The home team's play forced McNamara to call timeout twice in the first quarter and Assumption trailed 11-9 heading into the second.
"I was concerned because this was the one game this year that they did not show up in the first quarter," McNamara said. "This is tournament basketball, this is one-and-done. You can't start games like this."
The Knights seemed to get the message and Loken was a big part of the turnaround. Natalie Moore converted a three-point play for Assumption to get things going as the Knights took the lead, 12-11. Loken followed with a three-point play of her own after a nice drive in the lane, helping spark a 21-1 run to put Assumption in control of the contest.
Loken's seventh point of the quarter on a short jumper with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first half made it 30-12. The sophomore finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. A.J Schubert added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the winners.
"We came out shaky and rough and weren't playing our game and we needed to change that," Loken said. "Natalie made some plays and we needed that to get going. I just wanted to help the team any way I could."
Moore might have had the best overall game. The senior had 10 points, six rebounds, three blocks and three steals. But Moore and Loken were not the only ones to help the Knights.
Substitute Grace Jobgen snagged three rebounds and got some deflections on defense. Aimee Wesolowski and Anna Wohlers came off the bench with some valuable play during the second quarter for the winners.
Dawsen Dorsey contributed a pair of steals on defense in the second period and finished with 12 points. Corey Whitlock chipped in nine points and six rebounds as well.
"I was really happy with that group that played in the second quarter," McNamara said. "I was pleased they responded and brought some energy because we needed it to get going."
Anamosa was led by Heims, who finished with eight points. Maggie McQuillen pulled down 10 rebounds for the Raiders.
Assumption likely cannot start like they did on Wednesday night and expect to advance. Waukon also will bring some size into the match-up, which will challenge the Knights' inside players.
"We just need to come with our minds right and the confidence that we can do it," McNamara said. "We've played some really good teams with good post players and we've played them close. I know that they will come ready to play on Saturday."