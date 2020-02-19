Slow start can't stop Knights in 3A regional semifinal

Maddie Loken said Davenport Assumption coach Katelyn McNamara had one message for her team early in the Knights' regional semifinal.

"She just told us we needed to wake up," Loken said.

After looking lethargic in the first quarter against Anamosa and trailing, the Knights did wake up in the second quarter. Assumption put up 24 points in the period to gain control of the Class 3A playoff game and eventually won, 72-21, on Wednesday night.

The Knights (15-7) advance to the regional title game and will face Waukon (15-8), which upset No. 8 Crestwood 60-59, in a rematch from last year for the right to go to state. The game is 5 p.m. on Saturday at Dyersville-Beckman.

Anamosa seemed like a team that wanted it more in the first quarter, beating the host Knights to loose balls and rebounds. Raiders junior Maddy Heims scored five points and was aggressive attacking the basket.

In fact, if Anamosa (5-17) had made more free throws in the first quarter, the Knights might have been in a bigger hole. The Raiders only went 2-for-7 at the line in the first period.

The home team's play forced McNamara to call timeout twice in the first quarter and Assumption trailed 11-9 heading into the second.