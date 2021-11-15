Smothering defense boosts Tigers in opening win

SHERRARD — Having gotten a look at Annawan this past summer, the Sherrard girls' basketball team knew what strengths it had to neutralize.
Using a smothering defense to clamp down on the Bravettes' inside game, the Tigers jumped to an eight-point lead after one quarter and effectively maintained it throughout in a 56-39 opening-night win.
Although played at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, Monday's game was part of the first night of the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.
"Especially in the first half, I thought our defense was really tough, which is encouraging for the first game," said Sherrard coach Doug Swanson. "Being an experienced team, we expect our defense to carry us early in the season, and it was nice to see the energy we brought on defense."
That energy asserted itself in the opening quarter. Forcing Annawan into 10 turnovers, the Tigers used an 8-0 run to take a 13-5 lead.
But with senior forward Cassidy Miller scoring nine of her team-high 11 points in the first half, the Bravettes battled back to within four twice in the second period, the last time at 15-11. Sherrard then closed the half with a 15-4 run to go up 30-15 at intermission.
"We really worked on coming back after they scored, and staying strong," said Sherrard junior forward Kyla Elsbury. "We've worked hard on improving our defense and being aggressive, and we want to get as good a defense as we can."
In forcing 30 Annawan turnovers, Elsbury had four steals, topped only by fellow junior forward Olivia Meskan's five thefts.
"We didn't take care of the basketball, and that's something we expected to do," said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz. "Coach Swanson was trying to protect against layups, and I don't think we got a single layup all night. They took that away from us and made it a lot more difficult.
"We're going to hit shots from the perimeter during the year, but when you're having to do that down 12, that makes it harder."
In addition to their defensive work, both Meskan and Elsbury stepped up on offense as well.
Meskan hit 10 of 13 shots to finish with a game-high 20 points, and also had a team-best six rebounds. Elsbury used an eight-point stretch in the fourth quarter to finish with 14 points. Senior guard Sydney Adamson added 10 points.
"All five of us on the court can be a threat to shoot, and that makes us tons better," said Meskan, who tallied 12 of her points in the first half by hitting six of seven field-goal attempts.
Playing before a large crowd again after last winter's COVID-19 fan restrictions also gave the Tigers a boost.
"It was a huge difference," said Meskan. "Having a bunch of fans here brings the energy of our team up. It was good to have everyone back."
After halftime, the Bravettes tried to mount one more rally. A 3-pointer by Kennadi Rico and a Kaylee Celus putback had Annawan down 34-24 midway through the third quarter. However, that was as close as the Bravettes got.
In addition to her 11 points, Miller added eight rebounds, with Celus (six points) and Lainy Manuel each snaring six boards. Jaydn Wise chipped in eight points, four rebounds and three steals.
"We showed flashes of what we're going to be this season," said Burkiewicz. "The girls just need to play a few games."