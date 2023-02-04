Fulton Unity Christian painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Moline Quad Cities Christian's defense for a 52-29 win on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Moline Quad Cities Christian and Fulton Unity Christian played in a 50-42 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian . For results, click here. Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Fulton Unity Christian on January 27 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

