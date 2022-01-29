 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Monmouth-Roseville pounds Orion 62-24
Some kind of impressive: Monmouth-Roseville pounds Orion 62-24

Monmouth-Roseville showered the scoreboard with points to drown Orion 62-24 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 29.

In recent action on January 20, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Erie E/P and Orion took on Erie E/P on January 24 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

