In a game filled with experienced upperclassmen, it was a sophomore who came through in the clutch for the Bettendorf girls basketball team Friday night against Davenport Assumption.
The Bulldogs' Ashley Fountain scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, with most coming when the Knights were close, as Bettendorf held on for a 57-50 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action in the Dogs' gym.
It was the regular-season finale for the visiting Knights (10-9 overall, 9-7 in MAC), who open Class 3A postseason play tonight at home against Camanche. Bettendorf improved to 15-5 overall and 12-5 in the MAC and clinched third place in the conference.
Assumption, which overcame a terrible shooting first half, closed to within 44-42 after a driving basket by Anna Wohlers with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But Fountain used her own aggressive drive to the hoop to draw a foul and convert a three-point play to push the lead back to 47-42.
After a defensive stop, Fountain then hustled after a Bulldog miss to convert a putback basket to give the hosts some cushion at 49-42. After a free throw by the Knights' Olivia Wardlow left things still in doubt at 49-43, Fountain sealed the deal by again driving to the basket and scoring to make it 51-43 with 2:48 remaining. Assumption would not seriously challenge the rest of the way.
Fountain later added a pair of free throws to complete her nine-point surge in just over five minutes of play in the final quarter. Fountain is the only underclassman on Bettendorf's 11-player varsity roster.
"She's on varsity for a reason, we did not bring her up just to have her sit," Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. "Ashley is aggressive, regardless of the score, and, traditionally, we do not have a lot of underclassman on the varsity because of our depth. She's been our point guard, and she's been a girl we really want to get the ball to in crunch time because she can score and get to the (foul) line. We trust her in those situations."
Fountain did handle the ball and ran the offense for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter. She faced aggressive pressure from a Knights team that is not shy and has an attacking mentality on defense. Assumption forced Bettendorf into 22 turnovers during the game, although Fountain had just three of the miscues.
Fountain said she just tries to remain calm but aggressive when defenders are closing in.
"Assumption was more intense and coming up higher on defense so I felt like we had more openings to take the ball to the basket," she said. "When (the defenses) are coming at me, I look for an opening and take the ball to the basket."
Kylie Wroblewski helped the Bulldogs to a 27-16 lead at halftime by scoring 18 of her 21 points in the first half. The Knights made just five of their 24 field goal attempts in the first half before going more aggressively to the basket themselves, especially in the third quarter, when the visitors scored 20 points and cut the Bulldogs' lead to 42-36.
Despite the turnovers, Bettendorf was able to hold its lead in the third quarter thanks to some big baskets from Allie Brownson, Kaalyn Petersen, Emilie Gist, Maggie Erpelding and Emma Dennison.
But when it mattered, the Bulldogs found a way to get stops. It was something Fountain said the team did not do when Assumption won the first meeting earlier this season.
"I feel like our defense was ten times better than the last time we played them," Fountain said. "Assumption has a good offense with a lot of picks and movement. We definitely communicated a lot better and switched everything and knew where everybody was at."
Lauren Herrig led Assumption with 13 points and five rebounds. Corey Whitlock added 11 points and six rebounds before fouling out and Wohlers chipped in another 11 points for the visitors. Knights coach Katelyn McNamara said, despite the defeat, it was good for her team to get in a competitive game before opening the playoffs.
"We definitely needed this," McNamara said. "That's why we wanted to play tonight. Maybe people thought we were crazy playing (Friday night) then playing (Saturday). We needed a team to wake us up and, hopefully, that's what this did. I would have loved to come out of this with a win but we got exactly what we needed going forward."