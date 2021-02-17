Sophomores spur big rally as Bettendorf girls rally past PV in playoff opener

“I just knew we needed points, so I was more aggressive and stepped up the intensity level,” Aanestad said of her second-half offensive performance.

The Spartans continued to miss shots and Bettendorf was able to get 3-of-4 from Furness at the foul line to lead 40-37 with six seconds left. PV missed another 3-point attempt but gained possession with .8 seconds left under its own basket. It could not, however, get a final shot attempt off.

“This is a huge win, we wanted this win even though we started weak, but we made plays and we’re just super pumped,” Aanestad said.

Halle Vice finished with 16 points to lead PV while Kerkhoff added five points. Wood finished with six steals and five rebounds. The Spartans lose seniors Sophia Lindquist, Reese Lienemann, Isabel Russman, Anna Carius and Riley Vice in addition to Meyer and Wood.

“We played 19 games this season and we are one of the few teams that played that many games,” Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. “After a tough loss, you can lose sight of that. But after things settle down, you remember that ‘I got to coach a basketball team this season’ and the kids got to play basketball and represent Pleasant Valley and all of those things. That is, first and foremost, a huge positive.