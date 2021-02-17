Sophomores spur big rally as Bettendorf girls rally past PV in playoff opener

Last Friday, the Bettendorf girls basketball team spoiled senior night for Pleasant Valley. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs ended the Spartans’ season.
For the second time in five days, Bettendorf won on PV’s home floor, this time behind two sophomore guards. The Bulldogs rallied from a 15-point deficit to knock off the Spartans, 40-37, in a Class 5A opening round playoff game.
Bettendorf (10-3) advances to face Davenport North on the Wildcats’ home floor at 7 p.m. on Saturday in a regional semifinal. Pleasant Valley closes with a record of 10-9.
Hattie Aanestad scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the second half and classmate Faith Furness added 11 points as Bettendorf dug itself out of a 20-5 hole in the first half with steady shots and rebounding that got better as the game went on. The hosts built that edge with eight offensive rebounds that led to 10 second-chance points as it appeared that PV might run away from the Bulldogs.
Bettendorf had limited offensive chances in the first half thanks to 16 turnovers. But the Bulldogs were only down 25-13 at halftime thanks to a late basket from Aanestad and a 3-pointer from Kate McAleer.
The visitors wasted little time getting back in the game, hitting PV with a 9-0 run to start the third quarter behind baskets from McAleer, Furness and Izzy Appel. Aanestad’s 3-pointer with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter cut the Spartans’ lead to 25-22.
Pleasant Valley pushed the lead back to 31-22 behind foul shots from Emily Wood and Addie Kerkhoff and a 3-pointer from Jessi Meyer. But Aanestad answered with a basket and 3-pointer and Furness nailed a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to leave things at 31-30 for the hosts headed to the fourth quarter.
“We just knew that we had to step up our intensity in the second half if we wanted to win,” Aanestad said of the rally. “PV is a really good team and we had to fix our rebounding and take better care of the ball. We were much stronger in the second half.”
After giving up the eight offensive rebounds in the first half, the Bulldogs surrendered only three. Lillie Petersen led an outstanding effort for the winners with 10 rebounds, including seven in the second half. Appel added seven boards of her own, including five defensive rebounds.
While Bettendorf finished with 23 turnovers, only two came in the fourth quarter. The Spartans went up 34-30 on a Vice 3-pointer with 7:06 left in the game but PV didn't hit another field goal for the next seven minutes. The hosts missed 10 straight shots over that time span.
Meanwhile, Aanestad hit a runner in the lane and Petersen tied the game at 34 with a short jumper with 4:19 left. Aanestad buried a dagger from 2 feet behind the 3-point line to put the visitors up 37-34 with 3:11 left.
“I just knew we needed points, so I was more aggressive and stepped up the intensity level,” Aanestad said of her second-half offensive performance.
The Spartans continued to miss shots and Bettendorf was able to get 3-of-4 from Furness at the foul line to lead 40-37 with six seconds left. PV missed another 3-point attempt but gained possession with .8 seconds left under its own basket. It could not, however, get a final shot attempt off.
“This is a huge win, we wanted this win even though we started weak, but we made plays and we’re just super pumped,” Aanestad said.
Halle Vice finished with 16 points to lead PV while Kerkhoff added five points. Wood finished with six steals and five rebounds. The Spartans lose seniors Sophia Lindquist, Reese Lienemann, Isabel Russman, Anna Carius and Riley Vice in addition to Meyer and Wood.
“We played 19 games this season and we are one of the few teams that played that many games,” Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. “After a tough loss, you can lose sight of that. But after things settle down, you remember that ‘I got to coach a basketball team this season’ and the kids got to play basketball and represent Pleasant Valley and all of those things. That is, first and foremost, a huge positive.
"Our defense wasn’t horrible but we just couldn’t shoot the basketball and as the game went on, some people got a little tight. We just didn’t score when we needed. My kids busted it and there was no lack of effort. My seniors were awesome this year and they are just good kids and represented our program the way we wanted them to.”