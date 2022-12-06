Spartans find a way to win 'ugly' over Wildcats

As expected, Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason girls’ basketball favorites Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played a down-to-the-wire game Tuesday.

What was not expected was the winning team barely breaking 30 points.

On a night when North made only one basket in the first half and PV turned the ball over 20 times, the Class 5A fourth-ranked Spartans gutted out a 31-29 victory over the 11th-ranked Wildcats at North High School.

“It is not the prettiest win we’ve ever had,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. “Being a good basketball team, you’ve got to win ugly sometimes. For us to do this, this early in the season, is a good starting point for us.”

Despite shooting 1 for 24 and trailing by 11 at intermission, North (3-1, 2-1) positioned itself for a win.

Behind a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds from Journey Houston, the Wildcats pieced together a 14-3 surge late in the third quarter and early fourth to claim a 29-26 advantage.

PV (3-0, 3-0) found itself in a battle after two lopsided wins to open the season.

“For us to be able to face adversity, face it hard and stay even keel most of the game, that was a step forward for us,” said PV junior Jessie Clemons, who hit a pair of 3s and finished with eight points.

With Marquette University women’s basketball coach Megan Duffy in attendance, Golden Eagles signee Halle Vice scored the game’s final five points.

She converted a layup with 4 minutes, 9 seconds remaining, split a pair of free throws to tie the contest with 1:42 left and then scored what turned out to be the winning basket in the final 40 seconds.

Vice took the ball out of bounds underneath PV’s basket. She passed it in to Clemons in the corner, came off a curl screen from Addy Maurer and got the ball back. Vice drove toward the middle of the lane and hit a contested shot over a North defender.

“The kids did a great job of executing that,” Goetz said. “We wanted to get the ball to Halle. We liked her decision making, and then often times you lose track of the person taking the ball out of bounds. We got what we wanted and then it is an all-state player taking over.”

It was a struggle most of the night for Vice, who finished with 11 points. She was 4-for-13 (0-for-4 from beyond the arc) and 3-for-8 from the foul line.

“It felt good,” Vice said. “It was needed at that point.”

PV’s athleticism and length gave North’s offense fits. Particularly in the halfcourt, the Wildcats couldn’t get very many uncontested looks.

North was held scoreless in the opening quarter and didn’t make a basket until Houston had a traditional three-point play with 2:16 left in the second quarter.

“We definitely showcased how long we are in this game,” Clemons said.

North, though, mustered a response in the second half.

It turned PV over 10 times in the third quarter and capitalized with several runout opportunities to get back into the game.

“When people buy into something for real, then you’ve got something,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “These girls are starting to buy into a little bit of our defensive stuff.

“With how things went in the first half, we might have succumbed to that last year with a young team. We’ve made a step. We want to win, for sure, but you don’t get there all in one swoop. I don’t like moral victories, but the positive is how we competed. It tells you a lot about the mindset of the young women, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Despite 12-for-46 shooting and 19 turnovers, North still had a chance.

It missed the front end of two one-and-one opportunities in the fourth quarter. It had a possession to take the lead in the final seconds, but Houston’s contested 3 from the top of the key caromed off the front of the rim before the buzzer.

"I didn’t know what was going on out there," Rucker said. "I know (PV) can put it in the basket and we can put it in the basket, too. It was a battle all night.

“I like where we’re at. It still is really, really early and they’re the fourth-rated team and a really good program. We won’t look past anybody, but we’ll look forward going to their place and trying again because we’re competitors and you want that.”

PV, meanwhile, survived to stay atop the MAC with Central DeWitt.

“We didn’t play our best in the second half,” Vice said. “It was an ugly win, but that just means we have more room to improve.”