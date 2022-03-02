Spartans gear up for top-ranked Dragons

DES MOINES — They have been ranked No. 1 all season. They are the only unbeaten Class 5A team remaining in the state. They have won 22 of their 24 games by double figures.

The Johnston Dragons have been the standard for girls basketball this season. They are two victories from becoming the first team in the largest classification in Iowa's five-class system, which started 10 years ago, to go through a season unscathed.

Fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley (22-2) gets a crack at being giant killers at 10 a.m. Thursday in the semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena.

"It is a great opportunity," PV freshman Reagan Pagniano said. "We can show our state who we really are in a game like this."

As lethal as Johnston has been during the season, there has been a smidge of vulnerability recently.

The Dragons led by only three points at halftime in their regional final win over Des Moines North. They were locked in a two-possession game with West Des Moines Dowling in the fourth quarter of Monday's quarterfinal.

"The target is on their back and I'm going to put it on their back even bigger," PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. "All the pressure is on them. We are the underdogs and just these kids from the eastern side of the state.

"We're playing with house money."

PV comes in riding a 13-game win streak, including a 52-47 triumph over fifth-ranked Iowa City High on Monday in the quarterfinals.

While Cedar Rapids Washington (regional final) and City High were breakthrough wins — first state tournament berth in 12 years for PV and program's first state tournament victory — this is a steep rise in competition.

Johnston features 6-foot-2 University of Iowa signee Jada Gyamfi, who averages 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. It has five other players registering between 6.6 and 12 points a contest.

The Dragons are shooting a 5A-best 38.4% from beyond the arc and almost 77% at the foul line. Their defense yields only 36.5 points per game.

PV understands it will take everything it has to pull this off.

"They're really, really good," Spartan freshman Addy Maurer said. "We're big on respecting our opponent and we respect them a lot. They deserve their (ranking) because they're really good all the way around.

"Our defense will be key."

The Spartans rank third in 5A scoring defense at 36.2 points per game. They limited City High to 6-for-29 shooting in the second half.

PV also realizes it must avoid the scoring droughts on offense.

"We're still not at our peak, which is great when you're still playing in the postseason," PV junior Halle Vice said. "We're still getting better throughout the postseason. Teams haven't seen our best yet.

"We know this is going to be a hard game, a tough game to win, but we can compete with them."

The winner earns a trip to Friday night's championship game against sixth-ranked Waterloo West or seventh-ranked West Des Moines Valley.

PV is the only team among the four unfamiliar to this position. WDM Valley and Johnston have won three of the past five 5A titles.

That doesn't bother Goetz.

"We just need to continue to do what we've done and stay true to who we are," she said. "We'll be ready for Thursday, I don't question that a bit with these kids."

