It gets crueler by the year.
After rolling to their third straight MAC title and an undefeated regular season, the Class 5A No. 7 Pleasant Valley Spartans once again came up agonizingly short of a state berth, falling 46-36 to No. 10 Ankeny Centennial in a regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
It's the seventh straight year the Spartans' season has come up a win short of a trip to Des Moines.
"They work their tail off in practice, they do things right off the court," head coach Jennifer Goetz said. "I'm a believer that, as hard as it is right now, God does things for a reason. I don't get that reason right now. It's not about me, it's about my kids. These kids, just like last year's group, they deserved this.
"I said to them after the game, 'I don't get this, I don't.'"
The Spartans were undone by an uncharacteristically slow start shooting the ball, going 1-of-11 in the second quarter and 4-of-25 in the half, putting up just 10 points in the first 16 minutes.
All season, that had been the Spartans' M.O. against other teams, relying on the top-ranked defense in Class 5A to clamp down on opponents while the offense built a big lead. Though the defense was still as active as ever, holding the Jaguars to just 22 points in the half, the PV offense couldn't settle in, missing several open shots and scoring just two points in the second quarter.
"That was something we needed to do, we needed to put the ball in the basket in order to win," senior Macy Beinborn said. "That was just something we couldn't do tonight, and I'm not sure why. We talked about staying calm, and we knew we needed to so that was there, but we just couldn't make shots.
"It sucks because that was the big goal, and we were so confident we were going to get (to Des Moines), especially since we were undefeated."
The Spartans (21-1) trailed by as much as 29-15 in the third quarter but chipped away, cutting the lead to 31-23 heading into the fourth. That lead was trimmed to 39-34 on a layup by Regan Denny with 2:19 left in the game, and after a pair of missed free throws, PV had possession with a chance to make it a one-score game.
But the Spartans went cold once again, missing their next three shots, allowing Centennial to up the lead to 43-34 at the free throw line. PV finished the night 14 of 48 from the field and 3 of 22 from behind the 3-point line.
"We just couldn't put an offensive run together, and that's kudos to (Centennial's) defense as well," Goetz said. "It stinks."
PV forced 16 turnovers in the game but struggled with the size of Centennial, as 6-foot-1 Rachel Schon led the Jaguars (15-7) with 19 points and 6-0 Kenna Sauer added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"The inside is where I thought the difference was tonight," Centennial coach Scott DeJong said. "It's a credit to (PV). We had them down 12, we had chances for knockouts, but they kept coming back and they weren't going to quit. That says a lot about their program, their coach, the success they've had."
Carli Spelhaug led the way for the Spartans with 10 points, finishing her career with 962 points. Adrea Arthofer was active defensively with six steals and five rebounds while Mallory Lafever added seven points.
It's the end for a class of seven seniors who have contributed to a 78-13 run over the last four seasons.
"Eight years ago, when I first started coaching, everything was wins and losses," Goetz said. "The longer I do this, the more it's so much more about the types of kids I coach and the relationships they have and the life lessons they learn off the court. ... I'm very blessed with where I'm at at Pleasant Valley. I get to coach kids that give me and their program their absolute best, every single day they touch the court."
Pleasant Valley was unranked to start the season but showed at every turn it was a threat, winning the MAC and grabbing 19 victories by double digits. Its season once again ends earlier than hoped, but the players don't think that makes it any less of a success.
"Although we didn't get to the final goal, I think we were very successful," Beinborn said. "I think a lot of people are going to say, 'Oh, there's Pleasant Valley again, didn't make it to state,' but they're not going to realize we went undefeated, we broke the defensive record, we broke the wins record so it was still a really good season overall."