Spartans lock down Little Hawks late to register first state tournament win

DES MOINES — In the past nine months, Pleasant Valley High School has experienced many “firsts” for its athletic programs.

It captured its first boys’ state soccer championship in June. It ran through the Mississippi Athletic Conference unbeaten and won its first baseball title in July. It claimed its first volleyball crown in November.

The Spartans checked another first Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 5A fourth-ranked PV clipped fifth-ranked Iowa City High 52-47 for the program’s first victory at the girls’ state basketball tournament.

“Our program has been built brick by brick, and right now we’re reaping the benefits of it,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. “To get off zero (state tournament wins) is huge.

"It is a big hurdle to get over."

Offense carried the Spartans (22-2) in the regional final conquest of Cedar Rapids Washington. It was defense that propelled them past the Little Hawks.

PV limited City High to 30% shooting, including 2 of 16 in the final quarter. City High’s two Division I recruits — Kelsey Joens (Iowa State) and Eviyon Richardson (Nebraska Omaha) — were a combined 7-for-30.

“We were sliding our feet very well,” senior Addie Kerkhoff said. “We were able to get ball pressure when we needed, and it allowed us to get some steals and turnovers.”

Halle Vice nudged PV in front, 46-45, on a free throw with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining. On the Little Hawks’ ensuing possession, Jessie Clemons jumped up and stole a pass. Reagan Pagniano took it from Clemons, raced down the floor and found Kerkhoff for a basket to make it 48-45.

“In the second half, we used our length more,” Vice said. “Our athleticism disrupts a lot of offenses.”

Vice finished it at the foul line.

The 6-foot-1 junior sank four free throws in the final minute to help PV advance to Thursday’s 10 a.m. semifinal against top-ranked and undefeated Johnston.

“Just being here is an amazing experience,” Pagniano said. “To play another game at this place, it is just awesome.”

It was the 13th consecutive win for PV.

With the exception of the 66 points it yielded against Washington in the regional final, nobody has reached 50 against PV during its win streak.

“Our (defense) was a little rocky in the first half, but the second half we did really well,” freshman Addy Maurer said. “That was some of the best defense we’ve played.”

The Spartans contested about everything in the second half.

"It was hard to get shots up," said Joens, who finished with a game-high 17 points on 6 of 19 shooting.

City High knocked in five first-half 3-pointers and built a 27-16 cushion midway through the second quarter. PV, however, scored the final six points of the half to turn the tide.

“We didn't finish the second quarter well," City High coach Bill McTaggart said. “We gave them all the momentum."

After shooting just 26.7% in the first half, including a slew of misses around the basket, the Spartans came out firing in the third quarter.

PV drained its first five attempts, including 3-pointers from Kerkhoff, Mattie Moats and Pagniano, to snatch a 35-32 lead.

“We came out with a different energy than we had in the first half,” said Vice, who scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“It was more of our mental toughness,” Maurer said. “We were not as focused as we could have been in the first half.”

Despite a four-plus minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter, PV never saw City High regain the lead.

The Little Hawks had two possessions late where they had four shot attempts. They couldn't score either time.

“We came up empty too many times,” McTaggart said.

Vice and Kerkhoff (12 points) combined for more than half of PV's points. The Spartans, though, received timely contributions elsewhere.

Pagniano had seven points, five rebounds and five assists. Maurer canned a pair of 3-pointers. Clemons compiled a team-high four steals. Moats hit a three and recorded two steals.

“We had a sprinkle of a lot of people that rose up to the occasion and did just enough for us to win,” Goetz said.

As a result, PV is one of four teams left in 5A along with Johnston, West Des Moines Valley and Waterloo West.

It is quite a feat given the Spartans hadn't been to the state tournament in a dozen years and started this season ranked 14th.

"Honestly, I had high expectations for this season, but making it to state and now getting to this point has exceeded my expectations," Kerkhoff said. "Making history, it has been great."

Pleasant Valley 52, Iowa City High 47

IOWA CITY HIGH (19-5) -- Emmy McComas 0-4 0-0 0, Georgia Kimm 3-6 0-0 8, Kelsey Joens 6-19 3-4 17, Eviyon Richardson 1-11 5-5 7, Andie Westlake 4-6 2-2 13, Lauren Koch 0-0 0-0 0, Bella Cooley 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 15-50 10-12 47.

PLEASANT VALLEY (22-2) -- Jessie Clemons 1-2 2-2 4, Halle Vice 5-15 5-6 16, Mattie Moats 1-5 0-0 3, Addie Kerkhoff 5-15 0-0 12, Megan Schiltz 2-3 0-0 4, Reagan Pagniano 2-8 2-2 7, Quinn Vice 0-1 0-0 0, Addy Maurer 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 18-52 9-10 52.

Iowa City High;17;10;14;6;--;47

Pleasant Valley;12;10;21;9;--;52

3-point goals -- City High 7-22 (Westlake 3-4, Joens 2-8, Kimm 2-4, Richardson 0-5, McComas 0-1); PV 7-19 (Kerkhoff 2-6, Maurer 2-2, H. Vice 1-5, Moats 1-4, Pagniano 1-2). Rebounds -- City High 37 (Richardson 11, Joens 9); PV 34 (Vice 10, Pagniano 5, Kerkhoff 5). Assists -- City High 10 (Joens 3, Richardson 3); PV 12 (Pagniano 5). Turnovers -- City High 12, PV 8. Total fouls -- City High 13, PV 16. Fouled out -- Westlake.

