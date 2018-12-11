ELDRIDGE — As the final horn blew, the Pleasant Valley girls basketball team enjoyed a raucous celebration near midcourt at The Pit.
A 42-38 win over Class 4A No. 2 and preseason MAC favorite North Scott didn't come with a title or state tournament implications, but the Class 5A 12th-ranked Spartans recognized what statement the early December win made.
"I think a lot of people came in doubting us," senior Adrea Arthofer said. "I bet there's a lot of teams that didn't really have us on their radar that are now going to have to be like, 'Oh shoot, PV's back and they're ready to battle again.'"
Pleasant Valley never trailed in the second half, holding the Lancers to their season low in points and 28.8 percent shooting. They also grabbed the win despite having their second leading scorer in Macy Beinborn held without a shot and a point in the entire game.
"I thought tonight was a statement to ourselves, maybe we can do something pretty special," PV head coach Jennifer Goetz said. "I think the statement was to us that we are a pretty good basketball team, coupled with we still have a couple things we can work on. It's a great combination right now."
The game itself was everything to be expected between the two teams picked to finish atop the MAC.
The first half featured seven lead changes and two ties, with neither team grabbing a lead of more than five points, a 21-16 Pleasant Valley lead on a 3-pointer from Mallory Lafever with 15 seconds left.
Grace Boffeli buried a layup in the closing seconds to cut the Spartan lead to 21-18 at halftime.
The Lancers (6-1, 4-1 MAC) opened up the third quarter with the first three points to tie the game but the Spartans (7-0, 5-0) answered back with a basket from Arthofer, then another 3 from Lafever — who finished with 11 points, nine from behind the arc — to take a 26-21 lead. The Spartans never let the Lancers get closer than two points the rest of the way.
"I know we have a lot of girls who can step up and rise to the challenge," said senior Carli Spelhaug, who led the Spartans with 15 points. "Coming into, I would say the hardest environment in the MAC, and to come away with a win is a huge confidence booster for us. It's going to make the target on our back bigger but I think this is a team that will use that as motivation and hopefully get to where we want to be at the end of the season."
Still, North Scott had its chances late, including in the final 20 seconds. With PV holding a 42-38 lead, Chloe Engelkes missed a free throw, only for teammate Brooke Kilburg to grab the rebound and find an open look at the basket.
The shot missed, Pleasant Valley grabbed the rebound and though the Spartans missed a pair of free throws down at the other end, there wasn't enough time for the Lancers to overcome the four-point deficit.
"We talked a lot about having no fear," said Arthofer, who had four points and grabbed nine rebounds, several coming in key moments. "We knew before the season North Scott was going to be a tough team ... we just knew we had to focus on us and not worry about what they were going to do."
Boffeli finished with a game-high 16 points and had 10 rebounds for the Lancers and was complimented by Rylie Rucker, who had nine points and 10 boards. Just two other Lancers scored on the night, however, something North Scott knows it needs to address, as well as going 5-of-12 from the free throw line.
"Offensively, we've got to get something done, we got zero done offensively," head coach TJ Case said. "Give them credit, they were very aggressive trying to get out to tips and stuff but we've got to get more points."
Before Tuesday night, the Lancers had won all their games by double digits but had to battle in their last two wins, pulling away from a six-point halftime lead over Muscatine and then doing the same against Assumption after leading by just eight after three quarters.
The Lancers face another tough task Friday when they hit the road to face unbeaten Bettendorf.
"We're trying to find some chemistry," Case said. "They're going to have to have some leadership step up, sometimes I think we're out there playing kind of individually and until they gel together, we talk about it all the time, they've got to do it together."