Spartans outlast Warriors to reach first state tournament in 12 years

The Pleasant Valley High School girls’ basketball program has been oh-so-close to getting to the state tournament on multiple occasions during the last decade under coach Jennifer Goetz.

For whatever reason — a superior opponent, an off-shooting night or the ball just not bouncing its way — PV never could get over the regional final threshold.

So when the clock expired and the celebration spilled onto the court Tuesday night following PV’s 71-66 triumph over Cedar Rapids Washington to clinch a Class 5A state tournament berth, Goetz started thinking about all the Spartan players she has coached in the past who didn’t experience that joyous moment.

“I hope tonight at some point those young ladies can take a step back, smile and understand the importance and impact they’ve had on our program,” Goetz said. “Do I wish we could have done this earlier? Absolutely.

“We expect things to come (so quickly) at times, but we trusted the process and we’ve done it. The best part is, we had a lot of little girls here tonight that just watched that whole thing. We’ve started something brand new.”

Fourth-ranked PV (21-2) is headed to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next week for the first time in a dozen years and the fourth time overall. The Spartans are the first Mississippi Athletic Conference school to qualify in the largest classification since Davenport North in 2016.

“Since September, we’ve been dreaming of this day,” sophomore guard Jessie Clemons said. “We’ve been working our butts off to make it and it paid off.”

It did not come easy.

PV had to withstand 30 points and 11 rebounds from Iowa signee Hannah Stuelke. It had to overcome 10 long-distance makes from the 12th-ranked Warriors. It had to rally from a fourth-quarter deficit.

“This was our first extreme challenge this year of, ‘how mentally capable are we? How mentally strong can we be? When the score does fluctuate by four or five points, how much trust do we have in ourselves that we can knock down shots and get stops?’” Clemons said.

The Spartans had all the answers.

Junior Halle Vice poured in 30 points, one off her career high. Clemons chipped in 14 and freshman Reagan Pagniano had 13 as the Spartans shot better than 50% from the field.

“We struggled with our defense and stopping some of their girls,” Vice admitted, “but we executed the shots that needed to go in at the right times tonight.”

In a game that featured 10 lead changes, the Spartans found the winning formula late.

After Stuelke’s offensive putback and subsequent free throw nudged Washington in front, 66-65, Pagniano banked-in a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left to give PV the lead.

“You know how many banked shots we’ve had against us in the last 11 years?” Goetz said. “A lot. I don’t have any remorse on that.”

The Spartans altered their defense on one possession late as Vice face-guarded Stuelke.

“We kept that in our back pocket for as long as we could,” Goetz said. “I looked at Halle and said, ‘You ready for it?’ We went diamond-and-one on her on that one trip to give a different look.”

It had the Warriors out of sorts as the possession lasted more than 40 seconds and resulted in a missed shot. Addie Kerkhoff made two free throws and Vice split a pair in the final minute as the Spartans hung on.

“It came down to grit,” Pagniano said. “We didn’t have our best night defensively, but I believed in my team so much that we were going to knock down shots. We were not going to give up.”

The Warriors mustered only eight points in the fourth quarter, none in the last 2 ½ minutes.

“The last 2 or 3 minutes, we contested better, our ball pressure was better, we rebounded better and everything was better,” Goetz said.

It led to two celebrations — one with less than a second left when PV players thought time had run out. And the second, when the clock actually did expire.

Vice said she has never stepped foot into Wells Fargo Arena. Now, she’ll get an opportunity to play on the state’s biggest stage Monday.

“Seeing we just won the regional final for the first time in 12 years, it means everything to us,” Vice said.

Goetz, meanwhile, thought about past players such as Ellie Spelhaug, Carli Spelhaug, Macy Beinborn and Kira Arthofer — all-state players who came through her program and were stopped just short.

“Selfishly, it is an amazing moment and this is something we’ve wanted for a long time,” Goetz said. “When you embroider it on your heart and wear it on your sleeve, it means a lot.

“We had to go and get it. Nothing was given. We had to earn it.”

Pleasant Valley 71, C.R. Washington 66

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (16-7) – Keara Powers 4-9 2-2 14, Aeri Thomas 5-11 0-2 12, Jaliea Havel 0-2 0-2 0, Hannah Stuelke 10-20 8-11 30, Deja Redmond 1-4 0-1 2, Anna Peckosh 2-3 0-0 5, Jocelyn Doyle 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 10-18 66.

PLEASANT VALLEY (21-2) – Jessie Clemons 4-10 4-4 14, Halle Vice 12-17 2-3 30, Mattie Moats 1-2 0-0 2, Addie Kerkhoff 2-2 2-5 7, Megan Schiltz 0-1 2-2 2, Reagan Pagniano 5-12 2-3 13, Addy Maurer 1-1 0-0 3, Quinn Vice 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 12-17 71.

C.R. Washington;16;19;23;8;--;66

Pleasant Valley;18;18;16;19;--;71

3-point goals – C.R. Wash 10-26 (Powers 4-9, Stuelke 2-6, Thomas 2-6, Doyle 1-3, Peckosh 1-2); PV 9-20 (H. Vice 4-6, Clemons 2-5, Pagniano 1-4, Maurer 1-1, Kerkhoff 1-1, Q. Vice 0-2, Moats 0-1). Rebounds – C.R. Wash 33 (Stuelke 11, Doyle 9); PV 25 (H. Vice 6, Schiltz 5, Clemons 5). Turnovers – C.R. Wash 17, PV 12. Total fouls – C.R. Wash 16, PV 17. Fouled out – none.

