Spartans overcome rugged stretches to stay atop MAC

DEWITT — Jessie Clemons kept Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team afloat early. Halle Vice delivered the knockout punch.
On a night when Class 5A eighth-ranked PV was terrific in glimpses and rugged in others, the Spartans did enough to keep its hold on the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead.
Vice tossed in a game-high 26 points as PV beat preseason conference favorite Central DeWitt for the second time this season, 54-41, Tuesday night at Central DeWitt High School.
“In spurts, we made it very clear how good we can play the game of basketball,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. “We have to have those spurts for longer stretches of the game.”
Central DeWitt (10-4, 7-4) played without senior guard and Western Illinois commit Allie Meadows.
Her absence was noticeable as the Sabers turned the ball over 29 times and couldn’t find a second scorer to complement Taylor Veach, who had 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
“Sometimes that’s tough when you know one of the best players isn’t there,” Goetz said. “The natural reaction is to take a depth breath. You can’t do that. They’re too good of a program.”
Clemons provided the Spartans with an early lift. The sophomore had nine points and four rebounds in the opening half to help PV offset 10 turnovers and some lethargic stretches.
“I’m super competitive,” Clemons said. “If my team isn’t doing well, I take it on myself that I need to improve myself and get the ball moving, get a rebound. I’ll do it.”
Her impact wasn’t lost on Goetz.
“She brings a toughness to our program that is such a big component of us,” Goetz said. “Her defense, her presence, her energy level, the high-fives to people, she brings so much to us. It is huge.”
The Spartans built a 25-14 cushion midway through the second quarter, but the Sabers scored six of the last seven points to get within six at intermission.
Central DeWitt hung around as PV turned it over 18 times and was whistled for 22 fouls. The Sabers were 17 of 29 at the foul line.
“Even if we’re not playing our best, we can still push through it," Vice said.
The 6-foot-1 Vice, one of the MAC’s top scorers, took over in the third quarter. She had 11 points in the period as the Spartans pushed the margin to 17 points. Vice poured in a 3-pointer to start the fourth to give PV its largest lead, 48-28.
“The first half was a little rough,” Vice said. “We needed to pick up the energy. Once we picked up the energy, we talked about coming out of half and getting that first punch. Things started to flow.”
Vice made three 3-pointers and finished 11 of 22 from the field.
“Offensively, she let it come to her more in the second half,” Goetz said. “When she gets on a roll, it is a fun thing to watch. I thought her defense helped her offense. She got some steals, got some deflections, and that helped her offense as well.”
Central DeWitt made one final surge and trimmed the deficit to 11 with 3 ½ minutes to go but would not draw any closer.
The win keeps PV a game in front of North Scott for the conference lead. The teams square off Friday night at PV High School.
“I don’t think I’ll have to give too many pep talks,” Goetz said. “That’s a good rivalry and has been for years. It will be a good basketball game and both sides will bring it.”
North Scott handed PV its only conference loss, 46-37, on Dec. 7 in Eldridge. Clemons did not play in that game.
“We definitely have things we need to improve on, but we’re not scared of that,” Clemons said. “We’re happy to play the Lancers, show them how much we’ve improved over the two months we’ve been playing.”