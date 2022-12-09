Spartans overcome sloppy first half to race past Bulldogs

Pleasant Valley High School did not resemble a girls’ basketball team ranked third in Iowa Class 5A during the first half Friday night.

The Spartans turned the ball over 14 times, the majority of those coming on sloppy passes.

“If anyone I’m currently coaching or past players, they know one thing that gets under my skin and makes me mad is turning the ball over,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. “I can’t stomach it. I can’t stand it.

“I thought we were so careless with the basketball and threw it around like it didn’t mean anything.”

PV mustered a championship-level response in the second half to dismantle Bettendorf 61-33 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at PV High School.

The Spartans (4-0, 4-0 MAC) committed only three turnovers in the closing two quarters and outscored the Bulldogs 24-5 in the third quarter to suck any suspense out of the game between the rivals.

Because of its erratic play, Goetz felt her team was fortunate to be up 10 points at intermission.

“We needed to stay composed and our passes needed to be crisper,” sophomore Reagan Pagniano said. “We switched that around, amped up valuing the basketball and our defense as well.”

Pagniano was at the forefront of the attack. The guard poured in five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Senior Halle Vice tossed in 16 points and sophomore Quinn Vice didn’t miss a shot in ending with 10.

Pagniano scored PV’s first 11 points, including three 3s in the first three-plus minutes, to offset the shaky play and help the Spartans build a 24-14 halftime margin.

"I felt pretty confident," Pagniano said.

“For a long time, this kid wasn’t healthy,” Goetz said. “You can see the knee looks good and she’s shooting the ball really well right now. She’s making the most of her opportunities.”

PV made five of its nine 3-pointers in the third quarter to put away the game.

Bettendorf (3-3, 2-2 MAC) struggled in all aspects on the offensive end. The Bulldogs were 9 for 37 from the field and turned the ball over 22 times. They didn’t have anyone reach double figures in scoring.

“We just had a lot of self-inflicted wounds in that third quarter,” Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. “It felt more like 30 turnovers to us. It seemed every turnover led to a basket.

“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well. Offensively, we didn’t. It is hard to simulate PV.”

The Spartans have held their first four opponents to 14, 21, 29 and 33 points, respectively. A combination of length and unselfish play have been behind that, Goetz said.

“(Defense) has been the backbone for us,” Goetz said. “Our length is obvious and people are starting to realize, ‘Hey, I can cover this much space in our zone or in our press.’ It is making it difficult for opposing teams.

“We have a lot of kids who are doing a lot of little things that go unnoticed. Scoring points get the headlines, but we have a lot of kids doing the unselfish things and that’s the reason we’re getting better.”

PV has a quick turnaround with a Saturday matinee against 15th-ranked Linn-Mar.

"We need to be ready for tomorrow," Pagniano said. "They're not an easy team. It was a hard-fought game last year and they're going to bring it. We need to bring it more and get the win."

Photos: Pleasant Valley girls basketball defeats Bettendorf, 61-33