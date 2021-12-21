Spartans overwhelm Blue Devils, head into break 7-1

Central had 20 miscues by intermission and was staring at a 35-16 deficit. PV scored the first 11 points out of the break to make it a 30-point advantage.

“Our length is something you can watch on film, see on highlights or read about in the papers, but you don’t see it until you hit the court,” Goetz said. “We’re long, we’re athletic and we have kids that have aggressive mindsets to them. We cover a lot of space.”

Vice had seven rebounds and a half-dozen steals. Clemons came up with eight points, four rebounds and four steals as the Spartans collected 22 thefts in the game.

“We’re pretty intimidating team when we want to be,” Clemons said. “Our slides have gotten so much better from the beginning of the year and a big part is keeping our hands active. That is a big part of setting the tone for our defense.”

Aniah Smith led Central with nine points. The Blue Devils have time to hit the reset button, not returning to action until Jan. 4.

“We got a little comfortable after that win streak,” Burrage said of a four-game stretch earlier this month. “We have to push harder and be better in practice. We went through the motions and it definitely showed tonight.