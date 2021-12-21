Spartans overwhelm Blue Devils, head into break 7-1

The Davenport Central girls’ basketball team has made substantial improvement this season under first-year coach Amara Burrage. The Blue Devils have beaten or played several of the upper-tier teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference close.
Pleasant Valley took notice and was more than ready to make a pre-Christmas break statement Tuesday night.
Class 5A 13th-ranked PV delivered a punch in the first quarter and then the knockout blow in the third to clobber Central 61-27 at PV High School.
“We have a ton of respect, still do, for Central,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. “In order for us to win tonight, we knew we had to be at the highest level we can play right now.”
Other than a few sloppy stretches and getting outrebounded, there wasn’t too much for the Spartans (7-1, 6-1 MAC) to fault.
Junior Halle Vice buried four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 26 points. The Spartans’ defense flummoxed the Blue Devils, turning them over 33 times and holding them to 12 of 48 shooting (25%).
“The way (PV) plays defense, they are very disciplined and probably the toughest defense we’ve gone against all year,” Burrage said. “That high 2-3 (zone) is definitely unique and they run it very, very well. It really did give us fits.”
With PV’s win and North Scott’s home loss to Davenport Assumption, the Spartans head into the two-week break with sole possession of the conference lead.
Since the nine-point loss at The Pit on Dec. 7, the Spartans have won their last four league games by an average of 31.5 points.
“We’re hungry for more,” sophomore guard Jessie Clemons said. “That North Scott loss does not define us. This just says PV is back and we’re better than ever. We’re coming out to win every game for 32 minutes.”
Vice triggered the onslaught.
The 6-foot-1 junior splashed in two 3-pointers and scored the first eight points of the game. She had 15 points by intermission and 23 after three quarters.
Vice was a 20% shooter from beyond the arc as a freshman and 27% last season. She was 4-for-5 on Tuesday and is hitting almost 50% of her 3-point tries this season.
“That was part of my game I thought I needed to get better at,” Vice said. “I worked on it a lot outside of practice and obviously it makes it more consistent for you when you do that.
“In a game, it feels like I’m just in the gym shooting.”
It was PV’s athleticism and length at the top of its defense that gave Central difficulties all night. The Spartans turned the Blue Devils (4-4, 4-3) over a dozen times in the first quarter to build a 19-5 lead.
Central had 20 miscues by intermission and was staring at a 35-16 deficit. PV scored the first 11 points out of the break to make it a 30-point advantage.
“Our length is something you can watch on film, see on highlights or read about in the papers, but you don’t see it until you hit the court,” Goetz said. “We’re long, we’re athletic and we have kids that have aggressive mindsets to them. We cover a lot of space.”
Vice had seven rebounds and a half-dozen steals. Clemons came up with eight points, four rebounds and four steals as the Spartans collected 22 thefts in the game.
“We’re pretty intimidating team when we want to be,” Clemons said. “Our slides have gotten so much better from the beginning of the year and a big part is keeping our hands active. That is a big part of setting the tone for our defense.”
Aniah Smith led Central with nine points. The Blue Devils have time to hit the reset button, not returning to action until Jan. 4.
“We got a little comfortable after that win streak,” Burrage said of a four-game stretch earlier this month. “We have to push harder and be better in practice. We went through the motions and it definitely showed tonight.
“I'm definitely going to watch a lot of film over the break, look at some different things I can do in practice to make it a little tougher on them. We’ve got to step up our intensity level when we get back.”