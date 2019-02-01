Too often in a basketball game the little things can go overlooked.
Whether it's a key rebound, a well-executed screen, or taking a charge, all can help pave the way for a team to be successful.
That's also where Anna Griffin excels.
The fifth starter on the Class 5A No. 8 Pleasant Valley girls basketball team continued to do all those little things Friday night and was rewarded on the offensive end with a career-high nine points to help the Spartans stay undefeated with a 47-29 win over Davenport North.
Pleasant Valley closed out the game on a 24-6 run to pull away after being tied 23-23 with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third quarter.
"I know we have a lot of big shooters on our team so in the offseason I just focused on what I can control and defense is always something I can control, and how much effort you can put in," Griffin said. "I don't really care if I get overlooked because I know the girls appreciate me and that's all I care about."
In a game where Pleasant Valley (17-0, 14-0 MAC) struggled all night on the offensive end, shooting 30 percent from the field, Griffin's contributions were key as she also grabbed five rebounds and took two charges, one at the start of the second quarter with PV holding a 9-8 lead, the other coming in the fourth with the Spartans up by 16 and well on their way to another win.
"What she does is what the epitome of our program is," PV head coach Jennifer Goetz said. "She just does things the right way, her away-from-the-ball movement, her screens, just her energy and the way she goes about things.
"If we didn't have her, we wouldn't be 17-0."
PV also likely wouldn't be 17-0 without its defense, which carried it through the cold-shooting night. The Spartans held the Wildcats (8-6, 7-5) to just 29 total shots as North — playing its first game in 21 days — turned the ball over 26 times, several coming on unforced errors.
With such a long layoff — and after playing just four games in six weeks — it felt like it was a game in November, not February, for North head coach Matt Hoeppner.
"It was almost like we started the season over and it was Game 1," Hoeppner said. "That's the feel and the approach we've had to take.
"Gameplan-wise, defense was exactly what we asked for and exactly what we asked for, keep them in the 40s. Unfortunately, offensively, we had too many mental errors. Could you attribute that to a three-week lull? Possibly."
Despite all that, North hung with the Spartans, answering every time PV attempted to go on a first-half run. Bella Sims led the Wildcats with 11 points, including a basket to tie the game up at 23-all in the third quarter.
But Pleasant Valley closed out the frame on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Mallory Lafever led the Spartans with 13 points and pulled down six rebounds while Carli Spelhaug added 11 points.
"Our defense is a huge part of it, knowing we were shutting them down on the defensive end and then knowing we were getting those open shots, eventually they were going to fall," Lafever said. "I think it just shows our grit and determination. We weren't going to let a few missed shots affect our defensive play."
North will have plenty of opportunities to get back into game shape before the regular season ends next week. Thanks to the weather forcing a bevy of postponements and cancellations, Friday night was the first of a stretch of seven games in nine days to close out the season.
"At the beginning of the season, we started peaking in our second week, so if we start peaking in our second week now, we'll be going into the playoffs," Hoeppner said. "So we've got to hang in there and keep going."