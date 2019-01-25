For 27 minutes Friday night, Pleasant Valley and North Scott were locked in a slugfest, neither team appearing willing to yield.
Less than three minutes later, the Spartans had the game all but won.
Class 5A No. 9 PV earned a 63-50 win over Class 4A No. 2 North Scott at Pleasant Valley High School, using an 11-0 fourth quarter run to win their 14th game of the season by double digits. The win gives PV (16-0, 13-0) a two-game lead in the MAC race with five games remaining.
"I think it really showed how bad we wanted to win that game," said senior Mallory Lafever, who led the Spartans with 18 points. "We were tired, but we just dug in and showed our grit, and that helped tremendously on the defensive end."
Up until the 5-minute mark of the fourth quarter, both teams battled back and forth, exchanging leads 18 times, neither with a lead greater than four points. North Scott (13-3, 11-2) held a 40-39 lead early in the fourth quarter before Lafever gave the Spartans the lead for good with a steal and layup with 6:33 left in the game.
After Macy Beinborn hit a 3 to put the Spartans up 44-40, Grace Boffeli answered with a basket to cut the lead to 44-42 with 5:08 left in the fourth.
By the time Sam Scott stopped the Spartan run with a 3, PV led 55-45 with 2:14 remaining. Pleasant Valley's defense was the catalyst for the run, forcing three straight turnovers that led to easy transition points.
"I thought in the fourth quarter, our defense stayed consistent, if not up to the level (we expect)," PV head coach Jennifer Goetz said. "I thought we forced more deflections and more turnovers, which led to easier points in transition. When we get that, we're a better basketball team."
The Spartans forced six turnovers in the final quarter, 18 in the game.
"I don't get it how you play so well for three-and-a-half quarters and then, at the end, we tightened up," North Scott head coach TJ Case said. "I knew there was going to be a run, I just thought we had weathered it. Usually it comes early. You've got to be more aggressive, you've got to hit shots when they hit shots. Those went to turnovers, and the turnovers went to points."
PV never relied on one person to carry it throughout the game. Adrea Arthofer scored all 10 of her points in the first half. Carli Spelhaug spaced out her 12 points while Lafever and Beinborn combined for 24 of their 32 points in the second half.
It made things difficult defensively for the Lancers.
"Their four is really impressive," Case said. "You've got to be good on the ball against them or you've got to be long in a zone against them because they all can score."
Beinborn was held without a shot in the first meeting — a 42-38 PV win — but finished with 14 points in the rematch, 12 coming from behind the 3-point line, despite being face-guarded much of the night.
"I was a lot more calm this game. Last game, it rattled me a lot so I was really frustrated. This game, I kind of saw it coming so I was prepared for it," Beinborn said. "Whether or not I score I'm going to have fun, but it just felt good to help the team more."
Boffeli led the Lancers with 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while Scott added 14 points for the Lancers.
The win could end up being huge for the Spartans. With a representative from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union in attendance, PV hopes Friday's performance can be enough to bump it into the top eight in next week's rankings, a step toward earning a regional final on its home court.
However, with that out of its control, Goetz has tried to make sure the team's focus is inward, not outward.
"We have zero say in any of the rankings or the pairings that go along with it, but we have to control the controllable," Goetz said. "Personally, I focused on that this week as a coach, and that's the message I sent to my kids and our whole program. ... I thought tonight was a great representation of how hard our kids have worked every day to get better."