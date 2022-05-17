Spartans' Vice commits to Marquette

Between the phone calls and texts, Halle Vice has been in contact with Division I women’s basketball coaches about every day for the past couple of months.

“Definitely crazy,” the Pleasant Valley High School junior said. “It could be stressful at times, but I’m glad I’m in the position I am now.”

Vice reached the conclusion of her recruiting process this past weekend when she made the decision to verbally commit to Marquette University, located in Milwaukee, Wis., and a member of the Big East Conference. She posted her decision on social media Tuesday.

A Class 5A first team all-state selection in volleyball and basketball this school year, the 6-foot-1 Vice selected the Golden Eagles over Drake, Creighton and Oklahoma State.

“It was a tough decision, but academically it was the best fit for me as well as the basketball,” she said. “When I went to visit and meet the girls, I clicked with them right away. The coaches felt like family.

“It is close to home, and I can see myself definitely making an impact on their program.”

Vice made visits to Marquette, Drake and Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls were squarely in the mix until a coaching change transpired in March.

After a strong performance last spring and summer on the AAU circuit with the All-Iowa Attack, Vice saw her recruiting soar. Marquette extended an offer a few days after Nike Nationals last July.

Since then, she has been in contact with Marquette head coach Megan Duffy and her staff. The Golden Eagles were 23-11 this past season, made the semifinals of the Big East tournament and bowed out in the third round of the WNIT.

Perennial power Connecticut and Creighton, coming off an Elite Eight appearance, are among the teams in the Big East.

“It is a really competitive league, and that’s part of the reason I chose Marquette,” Vice said. “I can just grow as a player there and playing with high competition will only help me in my future.”

Vice had a Face time session with Duffy and Marquette’s staff informing them of her decision last weekend.

“I was really confident in my decision,” she said. “I knew that’s where I wanted to go after I took a visit there. It is exciting I get to open up the next chapter of my life and think about the future.”

Vice, this past season’s Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, averaged 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game in leading the Spartans to a 22-win season and their first state tournament victory in program history.

She’ll play with the All-Iowa Attack again this summer and then set her sights on her senior season.

With her size and versatile skill set — the ability to shoot over shorter defenders, drive by bigger defenders or post up — Vice is still looking to expand her all-around offensive game this offseason.

The goal is to compete for playing time in her freshman season at Marquette.

“We really haven’t discussed how soon, but they do see me making an impact on the program sooner rather than later,” Vice said. “It is my goal to play and get some experience that first year.”

Vice plans to be in the university's physical therapy program.

“I’m pretty sure every little basketball girl had a dream of someday becoming a Division I basketball player,” Vice said. “It hasn’t quite hit me yet, but I’m excited for the next four years after high school.”

