PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spartans' Vice, Goetz get top MAC honors

Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference's girls basketball player of the year Monday.

 Bobby Metcalf

After a season in which she set the school’s single-season scoring record, Pleasant Valley’s Halle Vice has been selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s girls basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-1 junior, who averaged 20.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game, spurred the Spartans to an outright conference title and their first state tournament appearance in a dozen years.

Vice, second in the MAC in scoring, scored 31 points in the Spartans’ regional semifinal win over Davenport West and then tallied 30 in the regional final triumph over Cedar Rapids Washington. She also was among the MAC’s top 10 in rebounding and steals.

Davenport North freshman Journey Houston, the league’s top scorer at 20.9 points per game and second in rebounding at 10.6 per contest, was voted to the first team along with Central DeWitt’s duo of Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach, Bettendorf’s Lillie Petersen, North Scott’s Lauren Golinghorst and Assumption’s A.J. Schubert.

Meadows and Veach, who have combined for more than 2,500 career points, are the only seniors named to the first team. The Sabers will play in the Class 4A state tournament Tuesday afternoon against Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Petersen was the MAC’s leading rebounder at 12 per game. Golinghorst averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while Schubert tallied 13.1 points and 6.3 boards a contest.

PV’s Jennifer Goetz was named the MAC’s coach of the year. After 10-win seasons each of the past two years, the Spartans won 21 games this season.

All-MAC

First team

Halle Vice, jr., Pleasant Valley; Journey Houston, fr., Davenport North; Allie Meadows, sr., Central DeWitt; Lillie Petersen, jr., Bettendorf; Taylor Veach, sr., Central DeWitt; Lauren Golinghorst, jr., North Scott; A.J. Schubert, jr., Assumption

Second team

Dawsen Dorsey, sr., Assumption; Adriauna Mayfield, sr., Davenport Central; Divine Bourrage, fr., Davenport North; Aniah Smith, sr., Davenport Central; Addie Kerkhoff, sr., Pleasant Valley; Cora O’Neill, jr., North Scott; Jessie Clemons, so., Pleasant Valley

Honorable mention

Assumption – Maddy Nigey, so.,

Bettendorf – Kate McAleer, sr.; Izzy Appel, sr.; Faith Furness, jr.

Central DeWitt – Lauren Walker, fr.

Clinton – Emma Riessen, so.; Veronica Ramirez, jr.; Jamie Greenwalt, sr.

Davenport Central – Bria Clark, sr.

Davenport North – Kyra Taylor, so.; Mariah Thompson, jr.

Muscatine – Grace Bode, sr.; Jazmeriah Jones, jr.

North Scott – Hattie Hagedorn, jr.; Kayla Fountain, jr.; Lexi Ward, jr.

Pleasant Valley – Reagan Pagniano, fr.

Player of year: Halle Vice (PV)

Coach of year: Jennifer Goetz (PV)

