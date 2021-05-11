Specht resigns as Sabers' girls basketball coach

Fresh off a 16-win season and its first trip to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament in a decade, Central DeWitt High School has an opening for a head girls’ basketball coach.
Chad Specht submitted his resignation after three seasons with the program last Wednesday. The school posted an opening for the position last Friday.
“I personally believe in trying to bring a positive approach to coaching, all the while giving back something, and preparing young adults,” Specht said in an email to the Quad-City Times. “Athletics can be a great avenue for learning valuable life lessons. It’s more important now than ever to be sure you are closely surrounded by a trusting and cooperative group of people.
“When it becomes clear those people are no longer around you, with a few pushing their own personal agendas, conflicting, and grinding against your beliefs and values, against what you see as what’s best for the entire program, it washes away your purpose and make it easy to step away.”
In Specht’s three seasons, the Sabers were 50-12. They transitioned to the Mississippi Athletic Conference this past winter and finished near the top of the league with a 10-2 mark. He was named the league's coach of the year.
Central DeWitt activities director Jered Birt said the school plans to evaluate applications for the next 10 days.
“Hopefully, in the next two to three weeks, we’ll have some decisions made,” Birt noted.
Central DeWitt beat North Scott by 15 points during the regular season to snap the Lancers’ 39-game win streak. It knocked off Marion 46-35 in the regional final to secure its first state tournament appearance since 2011.
North Scott ended Central DeWitt's season in the state quarterfinals, 59-45.
Specht’s successor has some talent returning with the team’s top two scorers in Illinois State University commit Taylor Veach, an all-stater and the MAC player of the year, along with guard Allison Meadows.
“I truly wish all of the student athletes and the community of DeWitt nothing but continued success moving forward,” Specht said.
Birt praised the job Specht did in his time.
“Our girls basketball program has taken strides,” he said. “A lot of girls, all the way through our youth programs, are really working hard. Chad has done a tremendous job with our youth programs, getting them to buy in and continuing to make sure we have a solid base all the way down through the younger levels.
“We’re very fortunate we’re able to sustain three levels (of basketball) and our kids are buying in. Chad was a big part of that. We thank him for everything he’s done for Sabers basketball.”