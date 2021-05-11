Specht resigns as Sabers' girls basketball coach

Fresh off a 16-win season and its first trip to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament in a decade, Central DeWitt High School has an opening for a head girls’ basketball coach.

Chad Specht submitted his resignation after three seasons with the program last Wednesday. The school posted an opening for the position last Friday.

“I personally believe in trying to bring a positive approach to coaching, all the while giving back something, and preparing young adults,” Specht said in an email to the Quad-City Times. “Athletics can be a great avenue for learning valuable life lessons. It’s more important now than ever to be sure you are closely surrounded by a trusting and cooperative group of people.

“When it becomes clear those people are no longer around you, with a few pushing their own personal agendas, conflicting, and grinding against your beliefs and values, against what you see as what’s best for the entire program, it washes away your purpose and make it easy to step away.”

In Specht’s three seasons, the Sabers were 50-12. They transitioned to the Mississippi Athletic Conference this past winter and finished near the top of the league with a 10-2 mark. He was named the league's coach of the year.