Spring Valley Hall can't hang with Orion 49-33

Orion stretched out and finally snapped Spring Valley Hall to earn a 49-33 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 26.
Last season, Orion and Spring Valley Hall faced off on February 5, 2022 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.
