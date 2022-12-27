Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin produces precision performance against Port Byron Riverdale 51-21

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dismissed Port Byron Riverdale by a 51-21 count in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 11-9 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.
The Cyclones opened a small 22-11 gap over the Rams at the intermission.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-7 points differential.
Recently on December 15, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Polo in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.