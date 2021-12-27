St. Charles North survives taut tilt with Moline 55-54

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but St. Charles North wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-54 over Moline in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.
The North Stars jumped in front of the Maroons 55-54 to begin the second quarter.
Recently on December 23 , Moline squared up on Sterling in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
