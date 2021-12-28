 Skip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden takes down Port Byron Riverdale 56-16
St. Joseph-Ogden takes down Port Byron Riverdale 56-16

St. Joseph-Ogden didn't tinker around with Port Byron Riverdale. A 56-16 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Spartans took charge in front of the Rams 38-10 to begin the second quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden struck in front of Port Byron Riverdale 50-16 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Related to this story

