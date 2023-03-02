Pleasant Valley (25-0) vs. Johnston (24-1)
What: Iowa Class 5A state championship game
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Twitter: @mattcoss78
TV: Iowa Public Television
At stake: PV is vying for its first state championship in program history. Johnston is seeking its third in four years.
PV starters: Reagan Pagniano, so. (13 ppg., 4.1 apg.); Jessie Clemons, jr. (9.3 ppg., 2.6 apg., 4.5 spg.); Halle Vice, sr. (20.9 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 3.0 spg.); Quinn Vice, so. (7.0 ppg., 4.9 rpg.); Addy Maurer, so. (2.4 ppg., 3.9 rpg.)
Johnston starters: Jenica Lewis, fr. (12.4 ppg., 4.5 rpg.); Aaliyah Riley, jr. (13 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 3.4 apg.); Molly Noelck, sr. (6.5 ppg., 3.0 rpg.); Aili Tanke, jr. (15.5 ppg., 9.0 rpg.); Emma Hampton, sr. (9.9 ppg., 4.1 rpg.)
Quick hits: Johnston, in the state title game for the fourth straight year, was ranked in the ESPN Top 25 during the regular season. The Dragons' lone loss was to Dowling, 62-48, on Jan. 20. ... Lewis, a 5-foot-10 freshman, already holds offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky and more. ... This is a rematch of last year's semifinal won by Johnston, 64-44. ... PV's Jennifer Goetz is seeking her second state title as a coach. She led Assumption to a championship in 2011.