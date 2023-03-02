Pleasant Valley (25-0) vs. Johnston (24-1)

At stake: PV is vying for its first state championship in program history. Johnston is seeking its third in four years.

Quick hits: Johnston, in the state title game for the fourth straight year, was ranked in the ESPN Top 25 during the regular season. The Dragons' lone loss was to Dowling, 62-48, on Jan. 20. ... Lewis, a 5-foot-10 freshman, already holds offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky and more. ... This is a rematch of last year's semifinal won by Johnston, 64-44. ... PV's Jennifer Goetz is seeking her second state title as a coach. She led Assumption to a championship in 2011.