Iowa state tournament
Who: No. 1 Pleasant Valley (24-0) vs. No. 4 WDM Dowling (20-4)
What: Class 5A semifinal
When: Thursday, 11:45 a.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Live stream: www.ighsau.org
At stake: Winner advances to the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday against defending champion Johnston or sixth-ranked Ankeny Centennial.
PV starters: Reagan Pagniano, so. (13 ppg., 4.1 apg.); Jessie Clemons, jr. (9.3 ppg., 2.6 apg., 4.5 spg.); Halle Vice, sr. (20.9 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 3.0 spg.); Quinn Vice, so. (7.0 ppg., 4.9 rpg.); Addy Maurer, so. (2.4 ppg., 3.9 rpg.)
Dowling starters: Ava Zediker, so. (20 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 3.5 apg.); Ellie Olson, so. (2.6 ppg., 3.5 rpg.); Layla Trytten, so. (6.5 ppg., 2.0 rpg.); Julia Moore, sr. (8.1 ppg., 3.1 rpg.); Lauryn Frerichs, sr. (5.9 ppg., 3.0 rpg.)
Quick hits: PV has won 24 straight games and 37 of its last 38 dating back to last season. Dowling has run off 17 consecutive victories. The Maroons have avenged all three of their losses to in-state competition this season, beating Johnston, WDM Valley and Southeast Polk in the second half of the season. ... Vice and Zediker rank fifth and seventh, respectively, in scoring in 5A.