Stopped cold: Geneseo thwarts Rock Island's quest 62-48

Geneseo notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rock Island 62-48 on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-18 lead over Rock Island.

In recent action on February 9, Geneseo faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Quincy on February 10 at Quincy High School. For more, click here.

