Stopped cold: Rock Island Alleman thwarts East Moline United Township's quest 48-36

Rock Island Alleman handed East Moline United Township a tough 48-36 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.
In recent action on February 3, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on February 5 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over the Pioneers as the first quarter ended.
The Pioneers fought to an 18-17 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.
Rock Island Alleman moved ahead of East Moline United Township 30-23 as the fourth quarter started.
