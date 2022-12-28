 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Annawan unleashes full fury on Stanford Olympia 62-35

Annawan scored early and often to roll over Stanford Olympia 62-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Annawan opened with a 13-11 advantage over Stanford Olympia through the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 25-19 advantage at half over the Spartans.

Annawan jumped to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-8 edge.

Recently on December 17, Annawan squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

