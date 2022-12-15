Storm warning: Davenport North rains down on Muscatine 77-44

Muscatine got no credit and no consideration from Davenport North, which slammed the door 77-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 15.
Last season, Davenport North and Muscatine faced off on February 1, 2022 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on December 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
