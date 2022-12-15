 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Storm warning: Davenport North rains down on Muscatine 77-44

  • 0

Muscatine got no credit and no consideration from Davenport North, which slammed the door 77-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 15.

Last season, Davenport North and Muscatine faced off on February 1, 2022 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 10, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on December 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alleman girls add another impressive win to their ledger

Alleman girls add another impressive win to their ledger

Having performed well in the early stages of Western Big 6 play, the Alleman girls' basketball team came to Sherrard Tuesday evening and scored an impressive nonconference win, topping the reigning Three Rivers West Division champion Tigers 42-22 behind the junior duo of forward Clair Hulke (19 points, seven rebounds) and guard Audrey Erickson (15 points, five steals).

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News